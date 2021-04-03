Did Niantic Just Tease Xerneas for May In Pokémon GO?

Theories are currently popping up on social media regarding the Legendary Pokémon Xerneas's Pokémon GO debut. The wording of the latest blog post has made some trainers wonder if Xerneas will arrive this May. However, there are more clues that spell out the future of Pokémon GO's raid rotations a little more plainly. Let's see what is being discussed and examine what it all means.

In a popular thread on The Silph Road subreddit, active Pokémon GO players examined the following wording from Niantic's April 2021 events schedule:

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus will be appearing in five-star raids starting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Tornadus, Thundurus, or Landorus! Every Wednesday in April will feature a Raid Hour event from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raid Hours will feature the Pokémon appearing in five-star raids that week. As a reminder, you'll gain extra XP for completing five-star raids throughout the Season of Legends! Stay tuned for the May events blog for more details on the excellent Pokémon that'll be featured in raids after April concludes!

So, what's being discussed here? It's the word "excellent." It seems like an odd word choice, which is making some think that it's a reference to Xerneas due to the "x." The thing is, there is far more compelling evidence than just the word "excellent" that Xerneas will arrive in May.

Note that Niantic has totally changed the structure of Pokémon GO. They are setting the release of certain Pokémon and features as well as creating themes for three-month blocks called seasons. Currently, we are approaching the halfway point of the Season of Legends. Now, acknowledging this structure, look at the opening screen. Xerneas is the most prominent Pokémon there.

With the Season of Legends set to end on June 1st, 2021… it's not just a guess based on the wording. It is essentially a guarantee that Xerneas will be the May 2021 Legendary release.