Digimon Survive Is Apparently Still On Track For 2020

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan

A lot of fans grew concerned this week when it appeared as if Bandai Namco had possibly put Digimon Survive on hold. The game has, for as long as we've known about it, had an unknown release date. Just a window of the year 2020, which as we all know, means practically nothing since games with no locked-down seasonal window get pushed back all the time. Even the ones that claim things like "Q3 2020" get moved for a variety of reasons. So you can imagine what fans thought when the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu in Japan listed Digimon Survive's release window had been changed from 2020 to "TBA".

Bandai Namco is still planning to release Digimon Survive this year.
Fans immediately got into a panic and worried that the game was now an industry victim of planning around the coronavirus. With games getting pushed back due to the outbreak, it doesn't take a lot of imagination to assume there may be some titles we both know about and have no clue about that are being put on the backburner. As developers work from home to get what they have currently promised people out the door in a somewhat timely fashion. That panic was soothed when Gematsu did some digging and got ahold of a Bandai Namco representative who confirmed that the game is still being planned for 2020, and that the TBA announcement was just a typo from Weekly Famitsu.

That's good news for players who are looking forward to seeing the new game. If you're not already familiar with it, Digimon Survive is a tactical RPG title featuring characters and creatures from the franchise. Many of whom you'll recognize from the first anime series until now. It's a very bold change of pace from other games Bandai Namco has released for the IP. So knowing it's still in the works for this year and not just relegated to a shelf is pretty awesome.

