Digital Extremes Unveils Upcoming Warframe Spring 2021 Gameplay

Digital Extremes dropped some new gameplay footage today for Warframe, showing off the new content coming for Spring 2021. The short video, which you can check out below, gives a short but closer look at the content coming this spring to the Origin System. Along with that video, the company also released info on several events coming to the game over the next month, including their own Lunar New Year event. (Which in hindsight, makes no sense since they're in space where Lunar New Year doesn't exist, but we digress.)

Prepare for the coming storm in Call of the Tempestarii, featuring new, action-packed Railjack Missions and a Quest for the ghostly new Warframe, Sevagoth. Dance to your own rhythm with Octavia Prime Access, earn your wings during Star Days, plus celebrate the Lunar New Year with special Customizations. Star Days (February 11-24): Spread the love by earning majestic wings and colorful ephemera and delve into the world of "Fashion Framing" in Warframe's version of Valentine's Day!

Lunar New Year (February 16-March 5): Celebrate the Year of the Ox with a variety of limited-time alert rewards and platinum bundles (including decorations, skins, boosters, mods, credits and more) to ring in the Lunar New Year.

Octavia Prime (February 23): Dance to the beat of your enemies' defeat with the debut of the musically inclined Octavia Prime on all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch). Wield her Primed Tenora and Pandero weapons, and create custom music with her signature Mandachord and guitar-like Shawzin Prime!

Call of the Tempestarii (Coming Soon): Soar into all new Railjack space battles to engage the massive Corpus Fleet Capital Ships and navigate treacherous Void Storms in your quest to unlock the ghostly new warframe, Sevagoth.