Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diplomacy Is Not An Option, Door 407

Diplomacy is Not an Option Had Officially Left Early Access

After being in development for a few years and running in Early Access for a bit, the full version of Diplomacy is Not an Option is out now

Article Summary Diplomacy is Not an Option, a survival RTS game, officially launched from Early Access by Door 407.

The game challenges players with medieval hardships like hunger, disease, and superior enemies.

New missions and story branches enhance gameplay with rewritten scripts and varied objectives.

Victory conditions are evolving, focusing on traditional RTS campaigns amidst procedural maps.

Indie game developer and publisher Door 407 has officially released Diplomacy Is Not An Option from Early Access this week. The team has been working on this one for a few years, but after a bunch of hype and an Early Access run, the game is now live for everyone to play. Enjoy the latest trailer above before trying the game out.

Diplomacy Is Not An Option

Diplomacy Is Not An Option was designed as a survival game. Hunger, disease, war with vastly superior enemy forces, and other hardships of medieval life were supposed to be the main and only obstacles between you and victory. We had planned several factions for you to fight against, each with special abilities and thus provides mission variety. The first draft of the script contained twelve missions and story branching that only affected cutscenes and dialogues. But we wanted more from the campaign, so we increased the mission number and added a wider range of objectives, necessitating a completely rewritten script. Here are a couple of examples of the challenges we faced.

Let's start with victory conditions. A pretty typical mission objective in the real-time strategy genre is to get your squad from point A to point B. In the case of Diplomacy Is Not An Option, the question arises: how long will that journey take, especially given the procedural map generation? Won't your squad die from starvation or disease on its way? Imagine you have to storm someone's castle. There are archers and catapults on the walls, and your troops are trying to break through the enemy's defenses. But all the enemies currently in DiNaO are designed to lay siege to your base rather than playing any kind of defensive role. We are currently experimenting with all sorts of victory conditions and have already found a number of solutions that will allow us to deliver a full and traditional RTS campaign within our gameplay framework.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!