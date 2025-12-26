Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Artefacts Studio, Disciples: Domination

Disciples: Domination Confirmed For Mid-February Launch

After being teased for a 2026 release back in August, Disciples: Domination has finally been given a launch date for this February

Article Summary Disciples: Domination launches in mid-February, advancing the acclaimed dark fantasy tactical RPG series

Return as Avyanna to rule Yllian, making critical choices that shape faction alliances and Nevendaar's fate

Experience refined turn-based combat with deeper tactics, new faction abilities, and dynamic battle events

Explore Nevendaar in real time, recruit unique companions, and encounter the returning Mountain Clans dwarves

Artefacts Studio and publisher Kalypso Media have finally given Disciples: Domination a proper release date. Back in August, the team teased it would be coming in 2026, as they had delivered a dark fantasy tactical RPG sequel to Disciples: Liberation. Now we know the game will be out on February 12, 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Disciples: Domination

Players step back into the boots of Avyanna to find that her once-stable rule has begun to shatter. Nevendaar has only grown more volatile, and as loyal factions falter, and tensions rise, Avyanna must navigate its regions – all explored in real time – while the weight of the crown grows heavier by the day. She must hold her crumbling kingdom together, or watch it descend into chaos. From the seat of power in Yllian, players must manage the demands of war and rule, making decisions that will affect factions across Nevendaar. Dwarves from the Mountain Clans return, and Avyanna's choices will affect her standing with their forces and four other factions, helping her create a powerful battle squad. Some will be ready to join her cause, while others will vehemently fight against her rule. Avyanna can also recruit trusted companions, both familiar and not, each with their skills and backstories that can unlock secrets as she steers the fate of the realm.

Dark & Mature Story: In Disciples: Domination you continue Avyanna's journey in a grim tale of power, war and sacrifice. Every decision carves her path – shaping her fate and the future of Nevendaar.

Rule Supreme: From your capital, Yllian, you rule your realm and army. Consult your companions for guidance as your choices shape your faction reputation, impacting how others react to your rule, and the whole world around you.

Refined Turn-Based Combat: Lead your army in tactical, grid-based battles with faster pacing, dynamic events and richer interaction. New skills, faction abilities and unit synergies deepen your strategical options along with the unique system of strengths and weaknesses.

Choose Your Companions: Unlock and choose trusted companions to reflect your playstyle – leveraging their combat prowess and unique world skills to aid your quest to save Nevendaar.

Hold Your World Together: Recruit and upgrade units from five distinct factions. Build powerful squads by combining unique skills and abilities and train them to defeat your enemies in turn-based encounters.

Real-Time World Exploration: Travel the dark, living world of Nevendaar in real time. Uncover new regions, meet compelling characters, face terrifying foes, and dive into rewarding quests as the story unfolds.

The Mountain Clans Return: The dwarves are back – and they might not be your allies. Will they stand with you, or spark a new fire you'll be forced to extinguish?

