Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign, Elden Ring Nightreign — The Limited Edition Vinyl Collection

Elden Ring Nightreign Announces New Vinyl Soundtrack Collection

Elden Ring Nightreign — The Limited Edition Vinyl Collection was announced today, offering various option to get the soundtrack

Article Summary Elden Ring Nightreign soundtrack launches as a luxurious limited edition 7-vinyl box set this Summer

Includes all 57 tracks from the base game and Forsaken Hollows DLC, plus exclusive galaxy-colored vinyl

Each disc features unique Nightfarer artwork and comes in a collectible numbered gatefold sleeve

Pre-orders are open now for $150, with only 4,999 individually numbered copies available worldwide

Bandai Namco revealed they will release the full soundtrack for Elden Ring Nightreign on vinyl this Summer. The team unveiled this beautiful collection that will have all of the major tracks across several records, with a few different character optioons to choose from with different colored vinyl representing each one.We have more info about it here, and even a trailer showcasing it, as Elden Ring Nightreign — The Limited Edition Vinyl Collection is up for pre-order now for $150

Experience The Audio Terrors of Elden Ring Nightreign on Vinyl

Savor every moment before the Night falls with this special, Limited Edition Vinyl Collection of music from Elden Ring Nightreign. 57 tracks from Limveld, including tracks from The Forsaken Hollows DLC have been collected in peak audio fidelity on 7 galaxy printed vinyl discs. Each disc is housed in a gatefold jacket marked with an illustration of one of the 10 Nightfarers.

This exclusive set gives you the chance to dive into your own expedition at any time with over three hours of orchestral music that you can enjoy time after time, no matter how deep the Night. The rush of exploration, the terrible glory of the Nightlords' wrath, the hidden secrets of the Nightfarers' past, they're all here in perfect fidelity. It's the pinnacle of collectables for the Elden Ring Nightreign fan.

The set arrives on seven galaxy-printed vinyl discs, each with a gatefold jacket marked with an illustration of one of the 10 Nightfarers. Packing in more than three hours of orchestral music, players can recall the rush of exploring Limveld, the tension of the encroaching Night's Tide, and more in high audio fidelity tracks by the FromSoftware Sound Team.

A premium-quality slipcase

57 tracks (complete soundtrack including all the "Forsaken Hollows" DLC tracks)

7 premium vinyl's with galaxy effects (each vinyl press is unique, so the galaxy effect may differ from one vinyl to another)

6 gatefold sleeves, each printed with a unique, full-color design

An art print (Size 300 × 300 mm)

A certificate of authenticity numbered from 1 to 4999

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!