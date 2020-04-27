Disco Elysium Is Now Officially Available For Mac Users

ZA/UM announced today that they have finally brought their award-winning game Disco Elysium over to Mac for users to play. Ever since the game was released back in the Fall of 2019, it has been earning praise all over the place and scoring awards left and right. Both for its unique gameplay design as well as the compelling story it tells. Now Mac owners can get their hands on it as it is available to purchase on Steam, the App Store, and GOG.com. You can read more about the game below as you play a detective who solves crimes in a less-than-stellar way.

You're a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being. Intimidate, sweet-talk, resort to violence, write poetry, sing karaoke, dance like a beast or solve the meaning of life. Disco Elysium is the most faithful representation of desktop role playing ever attempted in video games. Mix and match from 24 wildly different skills. Develop a personal style with 80 clothes items. Wield 14 tools from guns to flashlights to a boombox, or pour yourself a cocktail of 6 different psychoactive substances. Develop your character even further with 60 wild ​thoughts ​to think – with the detective's Thought Cabinet. ​The world is alive with real people, not extras. Play them against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love. Disco Elysium's revolutionary dialogue system, with partially voiced characters, lets you do almost anything. Explore, manipulate, collect tare or become a millionaire in an open world unlike anything you've seen before. The city of Revachol is yours for the taking, one small piece at a time. From the streets to the beaches – and beyond. ​Death, sex, taxes and disco – nothing is off the table. Revachol is a real place with real challenges. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. The detective decides, the citizens abide.