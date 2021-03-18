Disco Elysium – The Final Cut To Be Released On March 30th

AZ/UM announced today that we finally have a release date for Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, and it will be March 30th, 2021. The game has received a ton of praise since coming out in the Fall of 2019, with people playing endless hours of it to find every little piece of info and acting they can. Now players will get to experience the most complete version of the game as this brings about all the content you could ever want and never knew was created to the title. What's more, if you already own the game, all of it will be added for free. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we'll see the game come out in two weeks.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut brings the residents of Revachol to vibrant life with the inclusion of one million professionally voice acted words by actors from all over the world, as well as adding brand new political vision quests. Explore unseen areas, encounter an expanded cast of memorable citizens, and leave an even bigger mark on the world, all with 'quality of life' gameplay enhancements and added replayability. Intimidate, sweet-talk, resort to violence, write poetry, sing karaoke, dance like a beast or solve the meaning of life. Disco Elysium is the most faithful representation of desktop role playing ever attempted in video games. Mix and match from 24 wildly different skills. Develop a personal style with 80 clothes items. Wield 14 tools from guns to flashlights to a boombox, or pour yourself a cocktail of 6 different psychoactive substances. Develop your character even further with 60 wild ​thoughts ​to think – with the detective's Thought Cabinet. The world is alive with real people, not extras. Play them against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love. Disco Elysium's revolutionary dialogue system, with partially voiced characters, lets you do almost anything. Explore, manipulate, collect tare or become a millionaire in an open world unlike anything you've seen before. The city of Revachol is yours for the taking, one small piece at a time. From the streets to the beaches – and beyond. Death, sex, taxes and disco – nothing is off the table. Revachol is a real place with real challenges. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. The detective decides, the citizens abide.