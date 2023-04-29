Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless Releases New Character Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless as we get a better look at many of the characters you'll run into.

NIS America has released a new trailer this week for Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless, as we get a better look at the characters in the game. Along with some familiar faces you might remember from the series, you're getting a better look at the way they've been drawn up for this latest entry and get a good look at some new names who have come to the dance. The game will have you traversing the wastelands of Hinotomoto with over 40 character classes to choose from to get you through the area, as this SRPG adventure brings in a number of new challenges and features for players old and new to experience. This includes Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, Auto-Battle (which has been upgraded and improved from the last game), and the addition of online ranked battles. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released sometime this Fall.

"The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Embark on an epic SRPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features, including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!"