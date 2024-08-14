Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, the princess and the frog

Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Dapper Delights In Dev Update

Gameloft released a new developer update video for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as they showed off the next major chapter, Dapper Delights

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dapper Delights update includes content from The Princess and the Frog.

Help Tiana set up Tiana's Palace and enjoy new story quests, friendship rewards, and cuisine delights.

New Star Path features 1920s-inspired fashion, items for Donald Duck, bayou decor, and Ariel’s regal bundle.

Expansion Pass includes Act III with Rapunzel, EVE, Gaston, Oswald, and a climactic showdown with Jafar.

Gameloft released a new developer update video today for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as they revealed the next major chapter for the game called Dapper Delights. As you can see from the artwork and video here, the content will take heavily from the film The Princess and the Frog, as there's a new area to visit, new characters to interact with, and a ton of new content to check out. You can read more below as the content will arrive on August 21, 2024.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Dapper Delights

In Dapper Delights, players will get a chance to experience the thrill of the Roaring Twenties with the addition of Tiana from Disney's The Princess and the Frog, complete with all-new story quests and friendship rewards. Help Tiana set up her own restaurant, Tiana's Palace, and experience the magic of New Orleans as you help her bring together the residents of the Valley through the joy of cuisine. Best of all, players can also buy meals directly from Tiana's Meal Stall!

Inspired by Disney's The Princess and the Frog, this season's Star Path and Premium Shop will both receive a host of exciting new additions. The Dapper Delights Star Path brings the 1920's to life with flapper-inspired fashions and decorations, a new dapper look for Donald Duck, and more. The Premium Shop gets a refresh with items inspired by the bayou, and fans of royal splendor can get their hands on a brand new Signature Bundle – Ariel's Royal Bundle. Dress Ariel in an exclusive gown that radiates regal charm and decorate your Valley with lavish furniture fit for the most majestic of palaces.

For Expansion Pass owners, players can look forward to the exciting conclusion of the Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, Act III – Treasures of Time — which will bring Rapunzel, EVE, Gaston, and Oswald together for a final confrontation with Jafar. The iconic villain opened rifts throughout Eternity Isle and players must heal and repair them to end Jafar's evil plot. Once done, he'll join the Valley as a new resident, complete with all-new requests and friendship rewards. Plus, it seems Mickey Mouse is flickering between his normal and classic versions of himself; players can save Mickey Mouse by enlisting the help of Merlin.

