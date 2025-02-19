Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aladdin, disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Tales Of Agrabah Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a new update soon, as players will experience an Aladdin-themed expansion called Tales Of Agrabah

Article Summary Explore the new Aladdin-themed realm, Tales Of Agrabah, in Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update.

Join Aladdin and Jasmine on quests to uncover secrets and restore Agrabah from sandstorms.

Enjoy new Floating Islands in various areas, a slow cooker, and enhanced house customization.

Unlock Oasis Retreat Star Path items with resort-inspired activities for a serene Valley look.

Gameloft has revealed new details about the next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the game is getting the Aladdin-themed Tales Of Agrabah. This is a totally free update to the game that brings with it a new realm to explore, as well as the addition of Jasmine and Aladdin to the game, as well as a number of new features and activities for you to do. Plus, new additions to your personal catalog of items for your character. We have more info here as the update arrives on all platforms on February 26.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Tales Of Agrabah

After discovering an ancient mysterious artifact in the desert, the entire city of Agrabah has been covered in dangerous sandstorms. Help Aladdin and Jasmine uncover the secret behind the artifact and return Agrabah to its original state so they can join their friends in Dreamlight Valley. Take part in all-new quests for both newcomers and even unlock Aladdin's iconic flying friend – Magic Carpet – as an animal companion.

Players looking for even more fun with the Floating Islands feature will get four new areas to decorate with the upcoming update – Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, and the Forgotten Lands – all unlockable with Dreamlight. With these additions, every biome in the base game now has a Floating Islands counterpart. Other additions and improvements include a new search bar for recipes while cooking, a slow cooker so players can queue up multiple meals at once, and more room size options for player house customization.

Players looking to add elegance and tranquility to their Valley will get their chance with the Oasis Retreat Star Path! Take part in relaxing activities like picking fruit, cooking, gardening, and having conversations with your Villager friends to unlock all new resort-inspired decorative items, such as a critter companion bath, palm trees, and more. It's time to relax and have your Valley look great while doing it!

