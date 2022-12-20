Disney Lorcana Reveals Brand New Action Card

Ravensburger and Disney have revealed a brand new card for their upcoming collectible trading card game, Disney Lorcana. The card was revealed in a special live stream in which it seems like the two companies are going to reveal some of their cards one at a time. Which is an interesting approach, except that if they have a healthy mix of cards, it will take two years to do this weekly. So we're hoping there's more to be shown soon!

The card is called Dragon Fire and it features Maleficent in her dragon form, breathing cursed green fire down upon those who dare cross her path, the same as how she was in Sleeping Beauty. When this card is put into play, the Illumineers (players) can banish a chosen character from their opponent's set in play. This particular card was designed by illustrator Luis Huerta, who is one of the previously announced artists for the game that also designed the Maleficent – Monstrous Dragon card. It looks cool right now, but until we see what the rest of the set looks and plays like, it's basically just cool artwork at the moment. We're waiting to see when the game will be fully released, which we assume will be sometime in 2023.

"Rooted in the magic of Disney characters and storytelling, Disney Lorcana is easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players to help create opportunities for more people to enjoy the excitement and fun of TCGs. Disney fans will enjoy the beautiful illustrations, overarching storyline, and playing with their favorite characters in new and novel ways, while veteran TCG players will also appreciate the thoughtful and unique gameplay mechanics that Ravensburger is known to deliver. The game is set in the rich and fantastical world of Lorcana, a combination of the words Lore and Arcana. Players will take on the mantle of Illumineer, a powerful sorcerer, and band together Disney characters from Lorcana's "The Great Illuminary," a treasury of all Disney songs and stories ever made.