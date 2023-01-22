Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter To Be Released In August 2023 Disney and Ravensburer will be releasing the first set of cards for Disney Lorcana this summer, complete with pre-built decks and boosters.

Ravensburger and Disney announced this past week that Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is getting released in mid-August 2023. Right now, we know that the game will be released in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg at local game stores on August 18th. This will be followed by retail location sales on September 1st. Like other trading card games, this will come with the standard array of pre-built decks, booster packs, starter sets, and other accessories, all featuring original illustrations of beloved Disney characters and settings. Those who are attending Gen Con 2023 will also have a chance to purchase select products ahead of launch. We got more info on the launch below.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will include more than 200 game cards that will be collectible via three starter decks, a gift set, booster packs, and the "Illumineer's Trove." To help further immerse players in the world of Disney Lorcana, themed playmats, card sleeves, deck boxes, and card portfolios featuring Disney Lorcana art will also be available at launch. Starter decks will provide a balanced and ready-to-play game deck. Players will be able to choose from three different options that each include a specific list of 60 cards in two of the six "inks" — Amber and Amethyst, Emerald and Ruby, or Steel and Sapphire. Starter decks will also include one booster pack and game tokens. A booster pack will contain 12 randomized game cards, including one foil card and two cards with rarities of rare, super rare, or legendary.

The Illumineer's Trove will be the ultimate introduction to Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter. It will include eight booster packs, two deck boxes, and a player's guide, all housed in a themed storage box. The gift set will feature Mulan – Imperial Soldier, and Hades – King of Olympus. It will include two collectible oversized foil cards, two foil game cards, four boosters, and game tokens. Depending on the market, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will be available in English, French, and/or German. Four sets a year will be released.