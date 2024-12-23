Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Mobile Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Pixel RPG, Pocket Adventure: Mickey Mouse

Disney Pixel RPG Releases New Mickey Mouse Chapter Update

Disney Pixel RPG has a new update out now, as the team added the new Pocket Adventure: Mickey Mouse chapter to the mobile game

Article Summary The new "Pocket Adventure: Mickey Mouse" chapter releases in Disney Pixel RPG with exclusive content.

Unlock special character design, login bonuses, and missions in this limited-time chapter.

Experience battles and expeditions with pixel art Disney characters in a connected game world.

Customize your avatar with Disney-themed outfits and embark on unique adventures.

GungHo Online Entertainment has dropped a new update for Disney Pixel RPG this week, as the game has a new chapter featuring Mickey. The chapter is called "Pocket Adventure: Mickey Mouse," and it is exactly as it sounds, as you're getting a small adventure featuring the iconic character in a new world. The chapter will also come with new login bonuses, a new mission, materials to upgrade, and a special character design for this specific chapter that you can recruit. The chapter will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to take part in it, you need to act soon.

Disney Pixel RPG

The game worlds that the Disney characters call home have suddenly been invaded by strange programs, resulting in chaos. Previously isolated game worlds have become connected… causing unexpected encounters between characters and throwing them into confusion. Take on the role of a player of these games and join Disney characters as you embark on an epic quest across multiple game worlds to restore order! An RPG where you go on adventures with pixel art versions of Disney characters! Classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck appear! Pooh, Baymax, Stitch, Aurora, Maleficent, and other fan favorites join the fun as well! Dive into a never-before-seen Disney world where familiar characters get new looks themed around rhythm games, board games, and various other genres!

Battles: Simple battles that are fun for all! Enjoy fast-paced battles alongside Disney characters that you can direct with simple commands. You can also let the characters battle on their own with auto mode for even more ease of gameplay. More experienced RPG players can delve deeper by strategizing and making use of the Attack, Defend, and Skill commands to seize victory!

Simple battles that are fun for all! Enjoy fast-paced battles alongside Disney characters that you can direct with simple commands. You can also let the characters battle on their own with auto mode for even more ease of gameplay. More experienced RPG players can delve deeper by strategizing and making use of the Attack, Defend, and Skill commands to seize victory! Avatars: Combine your favorite hairstyles and outfits to make your own unique Avatar! Disney-themed clothing items are featured! Put together outfits that suit your mood.

Combine your favorite hairstyles and outfits to make your own unique Avatar! Disney-themed clothing items are featured! Put together outfits that suit your mood. Expeditions: Gather materials and power up characters while you're away. Pixelated Disney characters can explore the game worlds even when you're not playing. You'll obtain various items when they return from Expeditions.

