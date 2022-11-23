Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 Will Release On Steam In March

Fictiorama Studios and Joystick Ventures announced today that Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 is coming to Steam this March. The trailer dropped during the 40th Annual Golden Joystick Awards, as the team showed off their insane voyeur simulator as you will spy on all your neighbors and follow the golden rule of NEVER FEEDING THE MONKEYS! The game is set to be released on March 9th, 2023, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer that debuted this week!

"Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 picks up when its predecessor left off, charging players with becoming master voyeurs as they spy on strangers through security cameras, observing and analyzing every aspect of their (frankly bizarre) day-to-day lives. It's a satirical preview of a potential future we may all be sleepwalking into, where our most intimate secrets serve as currency and titillation for our lords and masters.

It's 2099, and alien knowledge has caused rapid advancements in technology to the point that big corporations now sponsor planets. Stripped of resources, Earth is now a wasteland and humanity has spread across the galaxy. Humans, robots, and aliens now live side by side. Next-gen Spying Tools: The MonkeyVision app helps you manage hidden cameras and monitor cages. Make observations and search the internet to learn more about each subject. Need more cameras? Pick up side jobs for money whilst avoiding that wacky conspiracy theorist next door.

