Do Tricks In SkateBIRD On Both Console & PC This September

Glass Bottom Games announced this week that SkateBIRD will finally be headed to both consoles and PC this coming September. Originally the game was going to be coming out in mid-August, but the decision came down to push the game back a month and now it will be released on September 16th. The move comes as they are making sure the game is good to go across all platforms simultaneously and not cause any single platform to wait. We got more info on the push and more features to come at launch for you below.

"This wasn't an easy decision," said Megan Fox, founder, Glass Bottom Games. "But SkateBIRD was always a game about doing your best, and we owe it to our backers, fans, and fellow bird enthusiasts to ship the game in its best state. As a small indie studio, completing certification on multiple platforms requires plenty of extra work. Launching on Sept. 16, 2021 lets us ramp up our efforts to ensure SkateBIRD comes to PC and consoles on the same day!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SkateBIRD Delayed Release Date (sorry) (Official Trailer) (https://youtu.be/_4aIuu0a4Fw)

In announcing SkateBIRD's new Sept. 16 release date, developer Glass Bottom Games also confirmed post-launch support, including the much-anticipated "Pet The Bird Mode" and Skate Heaven stage. More information regarding future content updates will be available following the launch. SkateBIRD's simultaneous PC and console launch will also feature a range of updates and polish, including mission objective refinements, UI and sound improvements, a camera overhaul, and more. SkateBIRD arrives on PC and consoles with fresh post-launch plans including the Skate Heaven stage and much-demanded "Pet the Bird Mode" in addition to five levels full of staplers, cereal bowls, and more micro-objects for bird-sized shredders. Also included at launch are an array of improvements ranging from a camera overhaul to mission objective and UI refinements.