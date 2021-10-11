Dog Shelter Sim To The Rescue! Comes To Steam In November

Take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving forever homes. In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure that the inner workings of the shelter are running properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Ensure people and puppers find their perfect fit by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time.

Taking care of adorable fuzzy butts isn't all fun and games; there's inevitably more to be done. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat, pun intended, any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a tight budget. Keep up good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong. It may take an army, but those fuzzy faces make it more than worth it.