Dog Shelter Sim To The Rescue! Comes To Steam In November
Little Rock Games and Freedom Games revealed this week they are releasing To The Rescue! on Steam in early November. The game, which will have you running your own shelter in which you will decide how to run it and help doggies of all types find a home, will officially hit PC on November 4th, 2021. The Nintendo Switch version is also on the way, however, it will be released sometime in Q1 2022. What's more, 20% of proceeds from both versions will be donated to The Petfinder Foundation to support real-world animal shelters that are trying to do what you do in the game.
Take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving forever homes. In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure that the inner workings of the shelter are running properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Ensure people and puppers find their perfect fit by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time.
Taking care of adorable fuzzy butts isn't all fun and games; there's inevitably more to be done. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat, pun intended, any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a tight budget. Keep up good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong. It may take an army, but those fuzzy faces make it more than worth it.