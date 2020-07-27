DOJI Announces Coffee Noir Coming To PC In Q4 2020

DOJI and NAOS Software recently announced a brand new detective game on the way this year in the form of Coffee Noir. The game is half an investigation title and half a business management sim, as you'll be solving crimes in this comic book noir style while also making sure the people of a futuristic Neo-London have a good cup of brew at their fingertips. The game brings a bit of a smile to our face as its two genres that really shouldn't be together stitched up into what is both a ridiculous and intriguing Game. You can read more about it here and check out the trailer, as it will come to PC sometime in Q4 2020.

It's 2021 and in some cases, a cup of coffee may be worth more than a bar of gold. For me right now it may be priceless even, judging by the reflection in the train's window. Or maybe it's just the ache in my heart contorting my face when I think of coming back to Neo-London. Come on, Arthur Oliver, you bastard – snap out of it. You know well, you couldn't refuse that request. Even if the past comes after you, strucking faster than your first teenage sip of coffee. I hear the whistle. The dogs have started their run. It's time to step my foot on the station. Business management – manage your team, handle production, invest in promotion, and don't let your coffee business go bankrupt – you have to plan your strategy carefully as you deal with limited resources!

Business management – manage your team, handle production, invest in promotion, and don't let your coffee business go bankrupt – you have to plan your strategy carefully as you deal with limited resources!

Deep negotiations – successfully negotiate and gain the trust of your business partners to not only win the good deals but also to get the clues essential for solving the criminal mystery.

Intriguing detective story – feel the sweat on your brow while solving the case of Richard's disappearance. Don't get yourself easily swayed – this story may be more complicated than it may seem at first glance!

Noir audio-visual setting – Coffee Noir is inspired by classic American comic books and equipped with film noir mood and retro-future ambiance with professional voice-overs. Feel the atmosphere of 40's – retro-style interiors, smooth jazz, dense cigarette smoke, and a smell of good coffee while wearing the classy detective outfit…

Interactive comics – see the story unfold in the form of interactive comics with full SFX and voiceovers. Experience it like if you were holding a comic in your hands, but also… like if you were present right there, with the characters.

Realistic economics strategy – the game was developed with the support of professional economists and academics to provide you with a thorough business simulation experience.