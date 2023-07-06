Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Dolphin Spirit, Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission, Magic Pockets

Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission Reveals First Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission, as the team at Microids will release it for PC and consoles this September.

Developer Magic Pockets and publisher Microids revealed a new trailer for Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission this morning, showing off more of the game. The video basically served as a proper introduction for players to check out the world of this game, as they show off the tropical island of Maupiroa with a first glimpse of the dolphin Keanu in action. The game will have you exploring Maupiroa's seabed as you encounter many a creature who inhabits the area, looking to help them out with several local environmental issues to save the island and restore its ecosystem. Enjoy the trailer as the game come out on PC and all three major consoles on September 28th, 2023.

"Your journey on Maupiroa will not be easy in Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission! However, you can count on your grandfather and the locals to help you in your quest to save the island from destruction. Embark on a fantastic adventure and immerse yourself in the heritage of your ancestors to unlock the secrets of the magical totems. Discover the hidden treasures of underwater life with your sidekick Keanu the dolphin. Take part in the conservation missions of the local association and take photos of the island's wildlife to complete your codex. Marvel at the rich marine ecosystem and learn how to preserve it. Use your power to help the endangered marine life. Throughout their discoveries, players will complete their codex, a research notebook that records the missions they have been given as well as instructive information about the island's flora and fauna. The codex also includes an environmental section detailing the causes and consequences of pollution on the wilderness and suggesting practical ways of preserving it."

An original story filled with mystery and magic.

A fun way to learn about ecology with well-researched information.

A codex to complete to learn more about the different marine species.

Wild and colorful landscapes to explore.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!