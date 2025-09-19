Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dan Makes Video Games, Don’t Die Collect Loot, indie.io

Don't Die, Collect Loot Launches Into Early Access

Don’t Die, Collect Loot is available now in Early Access, as the arcade roguelite RPG challenges you to do excactly what the title says

Article Summary Don’t Die, Collect Loot launches in Early Access, offering an addictive arcade roguelite RPG experience

Unleash your power fantasy by leveling up heroes with no cap on strength or customization

Choose from five hero classes, gather wild loot, and explore infinite, procedurally generated worlds

Face relentless enemies, uncover hidden mysteries, and tweak difficulty for the ultimate Don't Die challenge

Indie game developer Dan Makes Video Games, in partnership with indie.io, have launched their latest game, Don't Die, Collect Loot, into Early Access. The game is as advertised, as you are getting an arcade roguelite RPG without any restrictions on your power levels, as you guide a hero down infinite retro fantasy worlds to pick up treasures and upgrades without dying. And trust us, there are enemies who want to make sure you die. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is on Steam right now, while the solo dev behind it is working to complete the game.

Don't Die, Collect Loot

What is Don't Die, Collect Loot? Apart from not dying and collecting loot, it's an arcade roguelite RPG mixed with bullet hells, dedicated to letting you realize the ultimate power fantasy: Become the most powerful being in the world – and then grow even more powerful, with no limits on just how mighty your chosen hero can become. Fight your way through infinite retro worlds. Collect tons of loot. Sell it. Grow in power. Then grow some more. There is no such thing as overpowered in Don't Die, Collect Loot, there's only stepping stones to greatness.

Choose one of five distinct hero classes to lead to ludicrous heights of power and beyond! Pick out their skills from a tree that's filled with weird, overpowered, or otherwise useful powers to blast through hordes of enemies! Kit out your hero using a random loot generator that can and will create supercharged items (or vendor trash, you never know!), with a rare unique every now and then. All completely customizable to boot! Fight untold numbers of enemies trying to rip your hero apart or drown them in a hail of bullets, across endless, procedurally generated fantasy worlds! Customize your experience and make it as challenging or as frictionless as you prefer, even in the middle of a run. There are many ways to realize a proper fantasy power fantasy, after all! Figure out the mystery of the world! Yes, there is a storyline! Find mysterious artifacts and connect the dots to learn the secrets of this world, frozen in time…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!