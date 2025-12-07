Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: paris, rocket league

Rocket League Will Launch Season 21 This Wednesday

Rocket League has a new season with more content coming out this week, as Season 21 brings a bit of Pairs to the title this Wednesday

Article Summary Rocket League Season 21 launches Wednesday, bringing a French-themed update across all platforms.

Epic Games and Psyonix have confirmed the content that's coming to Rocket League this week, as they will launch Season 21 across all platforms this Wednesday. There's kind of a theme for this one as they are going French and incorporating things related to Paris in this one, or at least whatever version of Paris exists in this world. Players will be able to battle in the new Parc de Paris Arena, and do it in one of three vehicles from this season's pass if you decide to put money into it. We have notes from the devs of what to expect below, as well as more details on their website, as the season kicks off on December 10, 2025.

Rocket League – Season 21

Hunt down an at-large thief in one of three Car Bodies in Season 21's Rocket Pass Premium. The charmingly compact Corlay auto-unlocks upon Rocket Pass Premium purchase. Later in the Pass, unlock Magnifique and Magnifique GXT to add some magnificent sports cars to your collection. Corlay uses the Octane hitbox and Magnifique, and Magnifique GXT uses the Dominus hitbox. Rocket Pass Premium also includes items inspired by the French duo Daft Punk. Unlock the TB3 and GM08 Toppers to attach one of their helmets to your car. And we didn't forget their "Instant Crush" Player Anthem featuring Julian Casablancas!

All-New Ranked Heatseeker: Complete Ranked Heatseeker Quests to unlock a variety of Drops and the Fire Eye Topper from December 10 to 17.

French artist Mr Brainwash and French-Colombian artist Chanoir designed free Decals in the Rocket Pass as well as some of the art decorating the Parc de Paris Arena! Plus, celebrate three-time Rocket League World Championship winner, French community member, and content creator Kaydop with the Shot Like The Dop Player Title, free in the Shop from December 10 to 17. Rocket Rundown: Players can kick off Season 21 with an analysis of their own Season 20 stats.

