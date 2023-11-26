Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Treads, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Product Reveal: Shiny Iron Treads Ex Tin

Shiny Iron Treads ex is the first Paradox Pokémon to get a Shiny feature in the Pokémon TCG. It will be an SV Black Star Promo in this tin.

In addition to the Elite Trainer Box featuring the Shiny Mimikyu Illustration Rare, the Shiny Paldean Starter Premium Collections, and the Shiny Tera Charizard ex tin, we will get a new Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates tin featuring a Shiny Paradox Pokémon: Iron Treads ex. Iron Treads features in its Shiny form on this new tin, which will include Shiny Iron Treads ex as an SV Black Star Promo and four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs. There will also be a tin featuring Shiny Great Tusk ex, which we will spotlight tomorrow. The Shiny Iron Treads ex tin will be released on February 9th as part of the second wave of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, has not yet been announced.

