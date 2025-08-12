Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Dragon, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, Secret Base

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Adds Two More Characters

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons has a new free DLC out now, adding Evil Marian and Super Anubis as playable characters

Evil Marian brings psychic powers and telekinesis, transforming Billy’s girlfriend into a formidable foe

Super Anubis debuts as a powerful villain, unleashing levitating dark forces in brutal street battles

Dynamic tag-team brawler action continues as players battle through New York with new playable characters

Developer Secret Base and publisher Maximum Entertainment have released a brand new DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, as they are expanding the roster with two more characters today. This is a totally free pack for anyone to download, as you're getting Evil Marian (an evil version of Billy's girlfriend) and Super Anubis (a mainstay villain since the original who has been beefed up) added as playable characters. This is the second character pack for the game, as they previously released Jeff and Abore into the game back in April 2025. We have more details about both of them below as the DLC is available to download right now.

Evil Marian & Super Anubis

Evil Marian: Once a trusted ally, Marian is now under the grip of an unknown, malevolent force. Cold and distant, she floats above the ground, lashing out with psychic blasts and violent telekinesis. Her eyes are vacant, her voice devoid of emotion—something ancient has taken hold of her…and it's not letting go.

Once a trusted ally, Marian is now under the grip of an unknown, malevolent force. Cold and distant, she floats above the ground, lashing out with psychic blasts and violent telekinesis. Her eyes are vacant, her voice devoid of emotion—something ancient has taken hold of her…and it's not letting go. Super Anubis: For years, whispers claimed Anubis was a fraud, a cult figure with no true power. But now, Super Anubis has emerged: levitating, glowing, and summoning dark forces beyond comprehension. The question lingers—was he a fake all along…or a prophet finally revealed?

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a dynamic side-scrolling action brawler that brings the iconic Billy and Jimmy Lee back into action, joined by new allies to combat the criminal underworld of New York City. Players can unleash devastating combos and special moves as they fight their way through the city, with unique playable characters and unlockable upgrades. In a fresh twist on the classic formula, select up to two characters to form a tag team for cooperative play!

