Douse Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Douse Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you build a team to take down this Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five Raids.

Key Points Learn top counters and technique for Douse Drive Genesect Raid in Pokémon GO.

Mythical Pokémon Douse Drive Genesect returns for Adventures Abound events.

Discover the Shiny rate and IV stats for this powerful Genesect Pokemon.

Pokemon GO updates and raid guides are regularly featured on Bleeding Cool.

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Douse Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Douse Drive Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Douse Drive Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Douse Drive Genesect with efficiency.

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Sin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Douse Drive Genesect can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon encountered in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

