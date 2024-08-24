Posted in: BioWare, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Drops New Warrior Combat Blog

Dragon Age: The Veilguard revealed a new blog focused on Warrior Combat, while also dropping a Vows & Vengeance trailer

Article Summary Explore the new Warrior Combat mechanics in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, emphasizing close-range fighting and defense.

Watch the Vows & Vengeance trailer showcasing features and plot elements of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Customize Warrior Skills, Traits, Runes, and Abilities, using an Ability Wheel for strategic combat choices.

Unlock Specializations with powerful Ultimate Abilities, like the Grey Warden Champion's Warden’s Fire against darkspawn.

Electronic Arts and BioWare have had a busy week with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as they dropped a new blog today, along with a new video to check out. First off, the blog focuses on the Warrior Combat and everything you'll need to know leveling up. It's a lot of explanations for a system you haven't really seen in practice, but it's good information to have ahead of time. Meanwhile, the latest trailer, which you see above, focuses on Vows & Vengeance, as they cover a few features in the game. Enjoy the video and the snippet of the blog below, as the game will be released on October 31.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Warrior Combat

By choosing Warrior, the fighting style revolves around close range combat and defense. Skills, Traits, Runes, and Abilities are customizable to best suit that type of playstyle. The loadout will have slots for Abilities, accessed from the Ability Wheel. Picking which Abilities from the many in the arsenal to bring into battle is a strategic choice made for each encounter, and they can be swapped out anytime, except during combat. For some added depth, there are up to three equipable Runes. Runes provide a variety of control, utility, or additional damage to synergize with your build. While in combat, all three Runes can be cycled through and activated.

There are a wide range of potential Abilities that are unique to each Class and can be customized by spending Skill Points. For example, the Warrior class will have certain abilities that deal fire damage. Players can plan their build around this, and each skill point spent could be in pursuit of this build. Each step taken is designed to augment Rook and/or Abilities.

Eventually, Rook will gain access to Specializations, which grant powerful Abilities, unique to each Specialization. These Specializations will also provide a unique Ultimate Ability (more on that later below) tuned to the theme of that Specialization, so a Warrior specializing as a Grey Warden Champion will gain access to the devastating incendiary Warden's Fire that launches a flurry of searing strikes that ignite foes like tinder. This is the best Specialization Area for defeating darkspawn, an enemy that many Dragon Age fans know well. Check out all the Specialization Areas below (minor gameplay spoilers) and we'll have a separate spotlight on progression later as well.

