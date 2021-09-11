Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Goku Black

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box includes 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

Here, we have a character that will be recognizable to most and a variation on another iconic character that may be unfamiliar to some. Goku Black shines in this dastardly reprint, which is done in the fan-favorite gold and white style with the foil kanji. Goku Black is the antagonist of the epic and gritty Future Trunks Saga, which is a fan-favorite from Dragon Ball Super. The villain is truly Zamasu, a fallen Kai that has taken hostage of an alternate Goku's body to use his powers to destroy all mortals and rebuild a god-only universe of paradise christened in blood.

Then, we have the Black Masked Saiyan. The Mask is a recurring concept from Xenoverse and the promotional anime and manga Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Xeno Vegeta, when suited with this Mask created as a tool by the Dark Empire to control the wearer, is known in this form as the Black Masked Saiyan. Other wearers of the mask include Xeno Bardock, Xeno King Vegeta, Paragus, Broly, and more.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box is now available. Stay tuned for openings and product reviews of this collection.