Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set Release Date Announced

Bandai has announced the release dates worldwide for next month's Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set. This set will include a new Expansion Set, which will be EX19, along with reprints of certain cards. Let's get into what we know.

Bandai took to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game official Facebook page to announce the release dates for the various regions getting this product. They wrote:

Due to shipping delays, the release for this product is postponed in certain regions. Please see the revised release dates below. We apologize for any inconveniences caused to the affected regions. North America: September 3, 2021 Oceania: September 3, 2021 Latin America: September 17, 2021 Europe: September 17, 2021 Asia: September 22, 2021 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Team

For those unaware of what exactly this box will contain, you can see the official specs here:

96 cards total!! 1) Special Anniversary Set 2021 (35 new cards x2 = 70 cards total) 2) Special Anniversary Pack 2021 x2 (5 card pack x2 = 10 cards in total) [Random new foil cards from above 35 new card types + 1 new Leader] 3) Vault Power Up Pack 2021 x4 (4 cards per pack x4 packs = 16 cards in total) [3 normal + 1 foil card from 20 Alternate Art card types] 4) Set of sleeves (66 pcs) x1 (4 design types) 5) Storage Box x1 (4 design types)

Leading up to the release of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary set, I will continue previewing the cards that will be included. You can follow all of that coverage right here at Bleeding Cool using the card game's tag, right here. When the set releases, I will conduct an official Bleeding Cool opening of the box followed by a review.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is quite an interesting hobby and has been building in hype for both players and collectors. You can see daily coverage of news for this hobby as well as spotlight pieces on some of the rarer and more special cards from previous sets right here at Bleeding Cool.