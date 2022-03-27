Dragon Ball Super Announces March 2022 Box Buy Promo

Bandai has announced a new box buy promotion for Dragon Ball Super Card Games. You can now go to hobby shops to receive official DBSCG card sleeves as well as an alternate art card featuring Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta.

Here is the new announcement straight from the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

Hello DBSCG fans! To thank you for the support of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, we have an exciting promotion at participating stores. Buy one sealed Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster box to receive a set of Son Goku sleeves and one BT14-129 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire alt-art reprint! This promotion is on a first-come, first-serve basis and may not be available at every retailer. Please contact your store directly for more information. For stores, please contact your distributor directly to see if you are eligible for these promotional items.

There are many new releases that have been announced or teased for DBSCG this year. These include:

Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad: We can expect card previews to begin rolling out for the next set soon. So far, we have seen a graphic for this set featuring Piccolo and Super Saiyan Goku. This set will arrive in May 2022 and it will be the final set under the Unison Warrior Series block.

New series block, set one : September 2022 will see the launch of the next series block. Looking at Unison Warrior Series, which lasted from 2020 to 2022, we can expect that this may run through 2024. The first set in this new series block is confirmed to feature another God Rare.

: September 2022 will see the launch of the next series block. Looking at Unison Warrior Series, which lasted from 2020 to 2022, we can expect that this may run through 2024. The first set in this new series block is confirmed to feature another God Rare. DBSCG Theme Selections : We don't know much about these boxes, but there will be one Vegeta version and one Goku version.

: We don't know much about these boxes, but there will be one Vegeta version and one Goku version. DBSCG Starter Decks: Also launching in September, we will get four more Starter Decks.