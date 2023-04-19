Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Ultimate Deck 2023 Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Today, let's take a look at the details of what will come inside of this Ultimate Deck, when you can get it, and more.

Here's what we can currently confirm about this year's Ultimate Deck, straight from Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game United States product site:

Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99.

It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack.

There will be an all-holographic version of the Ultimate Deck 2023, essentially taking the concept of a God Rare pack and turning it into a deck. The packaging of this secret version is the same, so the only way to find out if your deck is all-holo is by opening it. Bandai notes: *Card contents include the x1 Random Gold Stamp and Silver Foil Z-Deck Card (from 4 types) are the same.



