Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Collect The Secret Rares Part 3

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has some of the most coveted and difficult-to-pull Secret Rares of any trading card game. Because of the rarity and the limited number of Secret Rares per set, these cards are generally quite valuable upon release and will often retain that value. Many cards have even seen their value dramatically increase as sets go out of print and the prices of sealed product skyrockets. In this Dragon Ball Super Card Game series, I will spotlight the Secret Rares of this exciting hobby from a collector's perspective.

Frieza, Army Reborn

Clash of Fates was the third themed booster. Themed boosters have an interesting place in the history of Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The first themed booster, Tournament of Power, is the most coveted set in the entire series with cards skyrocket in value and sealed product becoming unobtainable. Then, the second themed booster World Martial Arts Tournament is the single most available set in the hobby with a Secret Rare that is valued lower than most Special Rares. Now, Clash of Fates is the third themed booster and isn't nearly as rare and desired as the first, nor as available as the second. The Secret Rare, which features Freiza, is currently valued at a reasonable $76.04, which puts it about twelve dollars under the chase card of the set, the Final Showdown Son Goku Special Rare. This isn't because the SPR is easier to pull than the SCR. It's not. It's because the Goku SPR shows off the iconic moment of Goku going Super Saiyan for the first time, while the SCR is a team post of Frieza, Broly, and Paragus. This goes to show how much the actual artwork and content of the Secret Rare matters to the market.

Set: Clash of Fates

Code: TB3-069

Current market value: $76.04

Arcane Absorbtion Majin Buu

Now, we begin to see more than one secret rare in a set. Destroyer Kings is the fourth main series expansion and features two Secret Rares with one of them reaching a soaring market value of $722.90 as of this writing… but we'll cover that next time. First, this Majin Buu card is also quite valuable, though less so by hundreds. However, it's still a visually stunning card which uses a ton of gold foil. Later on, as more and more SCRs are produced, we'll see them begin to look more similar to SPRs in style, but now, there's no mistaking this gleaming, golden Kid Buu for anything but an SCR.

Set: Destroyer Kings

Code: BT6-126

Current market value: $257.38