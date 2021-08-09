Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits Booster Box Opening

Pre-release events began for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set, Cross Spirits, this weekend. I was able to attend one of these events at Brother's Grim Games and Collectible in New York where I got my hands on two booster boxes, three pre-release packs, and six loose packs. Leading up to the official wide release of Cross Spirits this Friday, August 13th, I will open and review these products for Bleeding Cool's Dragon Ball fans. Let's start with a booster box.

Cross Spirits continues the current trend, which we saw in Supreme Rivalry, of including a box topper from the set with the packs. Previous sets include promo cards, but collectors and players opening boxes of this set will be able to pull either a Super Rare (SR) or Special Rare (SPR) from the box before opening any packs. This is quite a nice perk, and one I hope continues. In my first box of Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits, my box topper was the Super Saiyan 4 Bardock SPR.

Those who are familiar with the Dragon Ball Super Card Game won't find many surprises with Cross Spirits. One of the best aspects of opening these boxes is that Bandai is very reliable. Not including the box topper, the packs will yield seven hits. The most common hits will be five SR and two SPRs. Exceptionally lucky collectors will get a Secret Rare (SCR) instead of one of the SRs. Another way to get more hits is by pulling a God Pack, which features all of the commons/uncommons/rares as parallel foils along with two SRs and one SPR. I this box, I didn't end up with either an SCR or a God Pack, but I was thrilled at the quality of what I did pull.

Cross Spirits features the terrific art that the Dragon Ball Super Card Game has been known for. The focuses of the set are varied, with cards taking inspiration from the Buu Saga, the Super 17 Saga, the Tournament of Power, the Wrath of the Dragon film, and more. Some of my personal favorite with the Gohan and Videl cards, which showcased both of them during Gohan's stint as the Great Saiyaman.

I was given a pair of pre-release packs for each purchase I made. Two per booster box and another two for the six loose packs. These include parallel foil versions of cards from the set with a gold pre-release stamp. These packs won't yield any huge chase cards from the set, but they add a bit of spice to the openings and that is appreciated.

Overall, the first box was a ton of fun and I'd recommend the curious give this interesting, growing hobby a try. I ended up pulling the expected five SRs and two SPRs plus the extra box topper SPR. The hit of the box, for me, was actually the Tapion SPR just because this is a character that hasn't gotten much attention in the card game. He actually gets multiple SPRs in Cross Spirits, though. One of them is pictured up near the top of this piece alongside of the SS4 Bardock box topper.

I noted that the Dragon Ball Super event was treated far more as a player-driven event than Pokémon TCG pre-releases which are mostly populated by collectors. Fans of the anime and manga, though, would find a lot to love in collecting and building binders of these awesome cards.