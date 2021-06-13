Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Worlds Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Worlds.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Worlds is the third main set released for the game and is designated the code BT3. It includes cards numbered up to BT3-123. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Pan // Pan, Ready to Fight Rare BT3-001
- Dr. Myuu // Scheming Dr. Myuu Uncommon BT3-002
- Victorious Fist Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Super Rare BT3-003
- Rising Fist Super Saiyan 2 Son Goku Rare BT3-004
- Determined Super Saiyan Son Goku Uncommon BT3-005
- Determined Super Saiyan Son Goku (Titan Player Stamped) Uncommon BT3-005
- Pint-sized Warrior Son Goku Common BT3-006
- Shocking Future Son Goku Common BT3-007
- Fearless Pan Super Rare BT3-008
- Pan Common BT3-009
- Reliable Trunks Rare BT3-010
- Quick Rush Trunks Uncommon BT3-011
- Dependable Robot Giru Common BT3-012
- Handy Giru Common BT3-013
- Hidden Power Uub Common BT3-014
- Bodyguard Ledgic Uncommon BT3-015
- Power-absorbing Luud Uncommon BT3-016
- Dr.Myuu, Under Baby's Control Common BT3-017
- Meta-Rilldo, Form Perfected Super Rare BT3-018
- General Evolved, Hyper Meta-Rilldo Rare BT3-019
- Hidden Ability, General Rilldo Common BT3-020
- Triple Union Super Sigma Uncommon BT3-021
- Commander Nezi Common BT3-022
- Mega Cannon Sigma, Natt Common BT3-023
- Mega Cannon Sigma, Bizu Common BT3-024
- Mega Cannon Sigma Ribet Common BT3-025
- Pride and Justice Toppo Uncommon BT3-026
- Unending Awakening Common BT3-027
- Grand Tour Spaceship Common BT3-028
- Baby's Subdual Rare BT3-029
- Planet M-2 Common BT3-030
- Majin Buu // Majin Buu, Completely Revived Rare BT3-031
- Son Goku // Heightened Evolution Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Uncommon BT3-032
- Ultra Instinct -Sign- Son Goku Super Rare BT3-033
- Ultra Instinct -Sign- Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT3-033
- Ultimate Spirit Bomb Son Goku Rare BT3-034
- Furious Rush Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Uncommon BT3-035
- Final Explosion Prince of Destruction Vegeta Rare BT3-036
- Universal Leader, Grand Supreme Kai Uncommon BT3-037
- Unyielding Defender, East Supreme Kai Common BT3-038
- Majin Defier, West Supreme Kai Common BT3-039
- Majin Defier, South Supreme Kai Common BT3-040
- Majin Defier, North Supreme Kai Common BT3-041
- Kibito, Kai's Attendant Common BT3-042
- Powers Combined, Kibito Kai Common BT3-043
- Thinks He's the Best Hercule Common BT3-044
- Agent of Resurrection, Babidi Common BT3-045
- Magician's Father, Bibidi Common BT3-046
- The Ultimate Evil, Majin Buu Super Rare BT3-047
- Out of Control Evil, Majin Buu Uncommon BT3-048
- Power Absorbing Majin Buu Rare BT3-049
- Majin Buu, Dawn of the Rampage Common BT3-050
- God Absorber Majin Buu Common BT3-051
- The Most Evil Absorption in History Uncommon BT3-052
- Rebirth of Justice Common BT3-053
- Buu Make You Cookie Common BT3-054
- Vegito // Going All In, SSB Vegito Rare BT3-055
- Android 13 // Thirst for Destruction, Android 13 Uncommon BT3-056
- Finishing Spirit Bomb Son Goku Rare BT3-057
- Pressure Assault Super Saiyan Son Goku Uncommon BT3-058
- Indomitable Spirit SSB Son Goku Common BT3-059
- Dauntless Spirit SSB Vegeta Rare BT3-060
- Unyielding Justice SS2 Trunks Uncommon BT3-061
- Trunks, Bridge to the Future (2018) Common BT3-062
- Hyper Rush SSB Vegito Super Rare BT3-063
- Hyper Rush SSB Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT3-063
- Dreadful Duo, Android 17 Common BT3-064
- Dreadful Duo, Android 18 Common BT3-065
- Made to Destroy, Android 19 Common BT3-066
- Dr. Gero, Evil's Inventor Common BT3-067
- Stouthearted Android 16 Common BT3-068
- Unending Destruction, Android 13 Super Rare BT3-069
- Dawn of Terror, Android 13 (2018) Uncommon BT3-070
- Unfeeling Destroyer Android 14 Uncommon BT3-071
- Combination Attack Android 14 Common BT3-072
- Unfeeling Destroyer Android 15 Uncommon BT3-073
- Android 15, Just Saying Hi Common BT3-074
- Terror Scythe Goku Black Uncommon BT3-075
- Twisted Justice, Fused Zamasu Rare BT3-076
- Evil Psyche, Zamasu Common BT3-077
- Unstoppable Ambition Super Saiyan Caulifla Super Rare BT3-078
- To Save a Hopeful Future Common BT3-079
- Create Android Common BT3-080
- Speedy Surprise Attack Common BT3-081
- Bardock // Unwavering Justice Bardock Rare BT3-082
- Son Goku // Uncontrollable Great Ape Son Goku Uncommon BT3-083
- Desperate Warrior Super Saiyan Bardock Super Rare BT3-084
- Great Protector, Great Ape Bardock Uncommon BT3-085
- Striker Bardock Common BT3-086
- Gine, Family of Justice Common BT3-087
- Explosive Spirit Son Goku Super Rare BT3-088
- Explosive Spirit Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT3-088
- Rampaging Great Ape Son Goku Rare BT3-089
- No Openings Son Goku Uncommon BT3-090
- Kakarot, the Child Who Got Away Common BT3-091
- Absolute Defense Great Ape King Vegeta Rare BT3-092
- Lord of the Great Apes, King Vegeta Common BT3-093
- Vegeta Common BT3-094
- Youthful Bulma Common BT3-095
- Hidden Power Great Ape Tora Uncommon BT3-096
- Unwavering Solidarity Tora Common BT3-097
- Hidden Power Great Ape Fasha Uncommon BT3-098
- Unwavering Solidarity Fasha Common BT3-099
- Unwavering Solidarity Shugesh Common BT3-100
- Unwavering Solidarity Borgos Common BT3-101
- Nappa, Vegeta's Attendant Common BT3-102
- Burgeoning Power Bergamo Uncommon BT3-103
- Flying Nimbus (2018) Common BT3-104
- Planet Vegeta Uncommon BT3-105
- March of the Great Ape Common BT3-106
- Mira // Dark Warrior Mira Rare BT3-107
- Trunks // Super Saiyan Trunks, Protector of Time Uncommon BT3-108
- SS3 Bardock, Power Unleashed Super Rare BT3-109
- Awakened Warrior Bardock Uncommon BT3-110
- Trunks, Power Overseeing Time Super Rare BT3-111
- Unrelenting Assault Trunks Uncommon BT3-112
- Supreme Kai of Time, World's Protector Common BT3-113
- Towa, Reprogrammed Menace Rare BT3-114
- Towa, Space Time Unleashed Common BT3-115
- Dimension Breaker Mira Super Rare BT3-116
- Relentless Destruction Mira Uncommon BT3-117
- Fu, Shrouded in Mystery Super Rare BT3-118
- Fu, Shrouded in Mystery (SPR) Special Rare BT3-118
- Shun Shun, Protector Majin Common BT3-119
- Haru Haru, Attacker Majin (2018) Common BT3-120
- Dark Plot Common BT3-121
- Time's Judgement Common BT3-122
- Hyper Evolution Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku Secret Rare BT3-123