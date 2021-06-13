Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Worlds Checklist

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Worlds.

Cross Worlds graphic. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Cross Worlds graphic. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Worlds is the third main set released for the game and is designated the code BT3. It includes cards numbered up to BT3-123. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Pan // Pan, Ready to Fight Rare BT3-001
  • Dr. Myuu // Scheming Dr. Myuu Uncommon BT3-002
  • Victorious Fist Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Super Rare BT3-003
  • Rising Fist Super Saiyan 2 Son Goku Rare BT3-004
  • Determined Super Saiyan Son Goku Uncommon BT3-005
  • Determined Super Saiyan Son Goku (Titan Player Stamped) Uncommon BT3-005
  • Pint-sized Warrior Son Goku Common BT3-006
  • Shocking Future Son Goku Common BT3-007
  • Fearless Pan Super Rare BT3-008
  • Pan Common BT3-009
  • Reliable Trunks Rare BT3-010
  • Quick Rush Trunks Uncommon BT3-011
  • Dependable Robot Giru Common BT3-012
  • Handy Giru Common BT3-013
  • Hidden Power Uub Common BT3-014
  • Bodyguard Ledgic Uncommon BT3-015
  • Power-absorbing Luud Uncommon BT3-016
  • Dr.Myuu, Under Baby's Control Common BT3-017
  • Meta-Rilldo, Form Perfected Super Rare BT3-018
  • General Evolved, Hyper Meta-Rilldo Rare BT3-019
  • Hidden Ability, General Rilldo Common BT3-020
  • Triple Union Super Sigma Uncommon BT3-021
  • Commander Nezi Common BT3-022
  • Mega Cannon Sigma, Natt Common BT3-023
  • Mega Cannon Sigma, Bizu Common BT3-024
  • Mega Cannon Sigma Ribet Common BT3-025
  • Pride and Justice Toppo Uncommon BT3-026
  • Unending Awakening Common BT3-027
  • Grand Tour Spaceship Common BT3-028
  • Baby's Subdual Rare BT3-029
  • Planet M-2 Common BT3-030
  • Majin Buu // Majin Buu, Completely Revived Rare BT3-031
  • Son Goku // Heightened Evolution Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Uncommon BT3-032
  • Ultra Instinct -Sign- Son Goku Super Rare BT3-033
  • Ultra Instinct -Sign- Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT3-033
  • Ultimate Spirit Bomb Son Goku Rare BT3-034
  • Furious Rush Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku Uncommon BT3-035
  • Final Explosion Prince of Destruction Vegeta Rare BT3-036
  • Universal Leader, Grand Supreme Kai Uncommon BT3-037
  • Unyielding Defender, East Supreme Kai Common BT3-038
  • Majin Defier, West Supreme Kai Common BT3-039
  • Majin Defier, South Supreme Kai Common BT3-040
  • Majin Defier, North Supreme Kai Common BT3-041
  • Kibito, Kai's Attendant Common BT3-042
  • Powers Combined, Kibito Kai Common BT3-043
  • Thinks He's the Best Hercule Common BT3-044
  • Agent of Resurrection, Babidi Common BT3-045
  • Magician's Father, Bibidi Common BT3-046
  • The Ultimate Evil, Majin Buu Super Rare BT3-047
  • Out of Control Evil, Majin Buu Uncommon BT3-048
  • Power Absorbing Majin Buu Rare BT3-049
  • Majin Buu, Dawn of the Rampage Common BT3-050
  • God Absorber Majin Buu Common BT3-051
  • The Most Evil Absorption in History Uncommon BT3-052
  • Rebirth of Justice Common BT3-053
  • Buu Make You Cookie Common BT3-054
  • Vegito // Going All In, SSB Vegito Rare BT3-055
  • Android 13 // Thirst for Destruction, Android 13 Uncommon BT3-056
  • Finishing Spirit Bomb Son Goku Rare BT3-057
  • Pressure Assault Super Saiyan Son Goku Uncommon BT3-058
  • Indomitable Spirit SSB Son Goku Common BT3-059
  • Dauntless Spirit SSB Vegeta Rare BT3-060
  • Unyielding Justice SS2 Trunks Uncommon BT3-061
  • Trunks, Bridge to the Future (2018) Common BT3-062
  • Hyper Rush SSB Vegito Super Rare BT3-063
  • Hyper Rush SSB Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT3-063
  • Dreadful Duo, Android 17 Common BT3-064
  • Dreadful Duo, Android 18 Common BT3-065
  • Made to Destroy, Android 19 Common BT3-066
  • Dr. Gero, Evil's Inventor Common BT3-067
  • Stouthearted Android 16 Common BT3-068
  • Unending Destruction, Android 13 Super Rare BT3-069
  • Dawn of Terror, Android 13 (2018) Uncommon BT3-070
  • Unfeeling Destroyer Android 14 Uncommon BT3-071
  • Combination Attack Android 14 Common BT3-072
  • Unfeeling Destroyer Android 15 Uncommon BT3-073
  • Android 15, Just Saying Hi Common BT3-074
  • Terror Scythe Goku Black Uncommon BT3-075
  • Twisted Justice, Fused Zamasu Rare BT3-076
  • Evil Psyche, Zamasu Common BT3-077
  • Unstoppable Ambition Super Saiyan Caulifla Super Rare BT3-078
  • To Save a Hopeful Future Common BT3-079
  • Create Android Common BT3-080
  • Speedy Surprise Attack Common BT3-081
  • Bardock // Unwavering Justice Bardock Rare BT3-082
  • Son Goku // Uncontrollable Great Ape Son Goku Uncommon BT3-083
  • Desperate Warrior Super Saiyan Bardock Super Rare BT3-084
  • Great Protector, Great Ape Bardock Uncommon BT3-085
  • Striker Bardock Common BT3-086
  • Gine, Family of Justice Common BT3-087
  • Explosive Spirit Son Goku Super Rare BT3-088
  • Explosive Spirit Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT3-088
  • Rampaging Great Ape Son Goku Rare BT3-089
  • No Openings Son Goku Uncommon BT3-090
  • Kakarot, the Child Who Got Away Common BT3-091
  • Absolute Defense Great Ape King Vegeta Rare BT3-092
  • Lord of the Great Apes, King Vegeta Common BT3-093
  • Vegeta Common BT3-094
  • Youthful Bulma Common BT3-095
  • Hidden Power Great Ape Tora Uncommon BT3-096
  • Unwavering Solidarity Tora Common BT3-097
  • Hidden Power Great Ape Fasha Uncommon BT3-098
  • Unwavering Solidarity Fasha Common BT3-099
  • Unwavering Solidarity Shugesh Common BT3-100
  • Unwavering Solidarity Borgos Common BT3-101
  • Nappa, Vegeta's Attendant Common BT3-102
  • Burgeoning Power Bergamo Uncommon BT3-103
  • Flying Nimbus (2018) Common BT3-104
  • Planet Vegeta Uncommon BT3-105
  • March of the Great Ape Common BT3-106
  • Mira // Dark Warrior Mira Rare BT3-107
  • Trunks // Super Saiyan Trunks, Protector of Time Uncommon BT3-108
  • SS3 Bardock, Power Unleashed Super Rare BT3-109
  • Awakened Warrior Bardock Uncommon BT3-110
  • Trunks, Power Overseeing Time Super Rare BT3-111
  • Unrelenting Assault Trunks Uncommon BT3-112
  • Supreme Kai of Time, World's Protector Common BT3-113
  • Towa, Reprogrammed Menace Rare BT3-114
  • Towa, Space Time Unleashed Common BT3-115
  • Dimension Breaker Mira Super Rare BT3-116
  • Relentless Destruction Mira Uncommon BT3-117
  • Fu, Shrouded in Mystery Super Rare BT3-118
  • Fu, Shrouded in Mystery (SPR) Special Rare BT3-118
  • Shun Shun, Protector Majin Common BT3-119
  • Haru Haru, Attacker Majin (2018) Common BT3-120
  • Dark Plot Common BT3-121
  • Time's Judgement Common BT3-122
  • Hyper Evolution Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku Secret Rare BT3-123

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.