Dragon Ball Super Card Game Finally Sets Mythic Booster Release Date

The release date for the long-delayed Dragon Ball Super Card Game reprint set has finally been announced by Bandai. Expected in 2021 but sent into a state of uncertainty after international delays, Mythic Booster will be a special release with fewer cards per pack. Each pack will include a guaranteed alternate art foil card. Let's take a look at what was announced over at the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page, as United States collectors will now experience a tiered release with this set.

Bandai announced the updated release over on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page. They wrote:

Hello DBSCG players, Today we'd like to announce the following product release updates. For regions or products not listed, there is no further information at this time, and we will make additional announcements when more details are available. Mythic Booster [MB-01] North America: January 14, 2022 Unison Warrior Series -BOOST- Set 07 [DBS-B16] Worldwide Pre-Release: February 25, 2022 Worldwide Release: March 4, 2022

So we not only have the Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster release date but also the next main set. The next bit, though, reveals that products including packs of Mythic Booster will actually arrive as soon as this Friday.

Gift Collection [GC-01] The Gift Collection is scheduled to be available at the following participating retailers. *Please check directly with your store in advance to confirm product availability, as some stores may not plan to stock this item, or may not have this product available on release date.* North America (after December 17): Walmart Target GameStop Meijer

The Gift Collection is a box that will include a set of sleeves as well as packs of Mythic Booster. This means that we will be able to experience the set but won't be able to open full booster boxes until January. Bandai went on to mention that the Gift Collection should now be available in Europe.