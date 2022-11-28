Dragon Ball Super Card Game Has Released Fighter's Ambition

Piccolo and Gohan have gotten cards for their new forms! Bandai has now officially released the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set has arrived just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which features Piccolo unlocking the Orange Piccolo form and Gohan channeling his rage into the Gohan Beast transformation. Other focuses on Fighter's Ambition include the direct previous film Broly, Namekians in general, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. This is an interesting set in that it adds new card types including the painterly Villainous Threat cards showcasing the series' Big Bads of the past and the new campaign rares called Son Gohan Rares. Son Gohan Rares, or SGRs, depict the major moments in Gohan's life including the arrival of Raditz, the battles on Namek, his Super Saiyan 2 ascension, his potential unlocked to create his Ultimate form, and his return to form in Super Hero. These cards are rendered in ruby-red foil.

Fighter's Ambition can be picked up in the following products:

Booster pack: contains twelve cards

Premium Pack Set: contains four booster packs and a guaranteed Piccolo promo card

Booster Box: contains 24 booster packs

The spread of the set is:

Common cards: 30 total, 60 including parallel foils

Uncommon cards: 19 total, 38 including parallel foils

Rare: 15 total, 30 including parallel foils

Super Rare: 18

Special Rare: 10

Secret Rare: 3

Son Gohan Rare: 5

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.