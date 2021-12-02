Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster Pack Details Revealed

Bleeding Cool now has an official update on what was a much debated and somewhat mysterious aspect of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game reprint set, Mythic Booster. Set for release sometime between December 2021 and January 2022, Mythic Booster will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Bandai has been showing off cards from the set including the initial versions of the card showcasing the original artwork as well as the alternate art reprints, all of which have gold foil. The debate over Mythic Booster focused on the original artwork. Some believed that Bandai's posts which paired both versions indicated that the original and alternate arts could be pulled in packs of Mythic Booster. Others believed that the older Dragon Ball Super cards were being shown for comparison alone and that the packs would exclusively include the alternate arts. Now, we can confirm that the former thought is indeed correct. Read on to learn how packs of Mythic Booster are laid out.

Multiple videos of international Dragon Ball Super openings have shown collectors unboxing the Gift Collection. This product notably contains four packs of Mythic Booster. The packs go like this:

Each pack has eight cards.

The first six cards are non-holo, non-foil reprint cards featuring the original, unchanged artwork.

The seventh card is the parallel foil card, which Johku DMD 's channel noted uses a style of foil that we have not yet seen before. The parallel foils will all be over the original, unchanged art of the cards being reprinted.

's channel noted uses a style of foil that we have not yet seen before. The parallel foils will all be over the original, unchanged art of the cards being reprinted. The final slot is the alternate art hit. Each pack will include one alternate art reprint with premium gold foil, essentially dressed like a Super Rare or Special Rare.

It is unknown if Mythic Booster will include God Packs and what such a thing would look like.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.