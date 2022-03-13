Dragon Ball Super Card Game Launches New Series In September 2022

Just a few weeks back, Bandai began to tease the end of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's current block of series. This was originally teased on the Bandai Dragon Ball Battle Hour on YouTube with a simple graphic that said: "New Series Coming Soon." You can catch my original coverage here where I theorized that the next unannounced set coming after May 2022's Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Ultimate Squad set. Now, it has been confirmed. The as-of-yet untitled new set will launch the game's second titled block series after Unison Warrior Series. We can also confirm that, for better or worse, this set which will release in September 2022 will have a God Rare.

Here are the product details for this mysterious Dragon Ball Super Card Game set from Bandai's product page:

DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME: NEW Series Set 01 [B18]

Release date: September 2022

MSRP: $4.19 (per pack)

Contents: 1 Booster Pack contains 12 cards each. 1 Box contains 24 Booster Packs.

Rarity: 292 Types Total Common: 30 cards, 60 when counting parallel foils Uncommon: 19 cards, 38 when counting parallel foils Rare: 15 cards, 30 when counting parallel foils Super Rare: 18 Special Rare: 14 Secret Rare: 3 God Rare: 1



So far, no further details of the set have been confirmed, but we can glean some information by looking at the Dragon Ball Super Card Game product information and the booster box artwork. The artwork shows Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta and Goku, which alludes to a Dragon Ball Super Card Game focus. Or, it could allude to a Super Dragon Ball Heroes focus as the alternate universe Xeno versions of the characters often use Super Saiyan 4.

The other aspect that is notable here is the second appearance of a God Rare (GDR). The first-ever set with a God Rare is Realm of the Gods, which was released this past Friday. It has been suggested that the pull rate for a God Rare is potentially greater than one per every three or four cases of booster packs. That would be one in every 48 booster boxes or, in terms of packs, one in every 1,152 packs. Absolutely ridiculous. Due to the scarcity of the hobby's first God Rare, this card is currently being bid on for thousands of dollars on eBay. Time will tell what the price will even out to, but it is now clear that Bandai intends to continue the use of God Rares in Dragon Ball Super Card Game releases.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Dragon Ball Super Card Game right here at Bleeding Cool.