Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm Of The Gods Has Been Released

The next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion has been released. Collectors and players can now purchase booster boxes, booster packs, and premium packs of the new set, Realm of the Gods. Realm of the Gods is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set's full name is Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods and it focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Other focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. Notably, the set includes the first God Rare, which is a rarity even higher than SCR. This card rarity is so scarce that even an entire case of booster boxes, which amounts to twelve boxes, doesn't guarantee a God Rare appearance.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's products for Realm of the Gods include:

Realm of the Gods booster pack: Contains 12 cards each. The 11th slot contains a parallel foil and the 12th slot contains a rare. Replacing the rare can be an SR (Super Rare), SPR (Special Rare), SCR (Secret Rare), or GDR (God Rare). Lucky customers may find themselves with a "God Pack" which is a booster pack with all foil cards and extra SRs or SPRs.

Realm of the Gods booster box: Contains 24 Realm of the Gods booster packs plus one box topper. The box topper is a sealed card that is an SR or SPR from the set. Aside from the box topper, customers can expect the standard pull rate to be five SRs and two SPRs. This rate will change if an SCR, GDR, or God Pack appears.

Realm of the Gods premium pack: Contains four Realm of the Gods booster packs and two copies of the foil SSG Son Goku, Divine Restraint promo card.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.