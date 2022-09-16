Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases Four New Zenkai Starter Decks

Dawn of the Z-Legends, the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion arrives and the first set within the new Zenkai Series block, is not the only DBSCG release from Bandai this weekend. In addition to launching this set, Bandai is also dropping a series of Starter Decks tying into the new Zenkai Series block by focusing on Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about these four decks.

The four Starter Decks that have been released are color-based. They include:

Starter Deck 17 – Red Rage: Features Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Pan.

Starter Deck 18 – Blue Future: Features Super Saiyan Trunks and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito.

Starter Deck 19 – Green Fusion: Features Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks and Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks Xeno.

Starter Deck 20 – Yellow Transformation: Features Dragon Ball-era Teen Goku and his Great Ape form.

These decks each include 51 cards and one Z-Card. There are five cards exclusive to each deck if you are approaching these products as a collector. Note that of the five new card, you get a single copy of the deck's Leader, a single copy of the deck's Z-Card, and two copies of everything else exclusive to this product.

In addition to the guaranteed cards, you also get a Zenkai Start Pack. These are one-card packs that include a Z-Card as a promo, which adds an element of chase to these Starter Decks that we do not normally see. You can pull one of four possible Z-Cards in each Deck:

Videl, Daughter of the World Champ

Mai, Future Possibilities

Piccolo, Master's Training

Oolong, Greed is Good

Each of the four Starter Decks includes the same four possible promo card chances.

