DreamHack Announces New Event Director Of Americas

The ESL FACEIT Group has brought on a new Event Director for events happening in the Americas as Guy Blomberg joins their ranks.

ESL FACEIT Group revealed this morning that they have hired Guy Blomberg to take over as DreamHack's New Event Director of Americas. Blomberg has had a ton of experience running events for ReedPop all across the United States, as well as being involved with multiple other gaming-related organizations and entities. Blomberg will take over the gig as they are now starting to plan out DreamHack Atlanta 2023, which will be happening from December 15-17 at the Georgia World Congress Center. We got more info from today's announcement below, along with a couple of quotes.

Entering his new role, Blomberg boasts an expansive tenure in the gaming and live event spaces, as a Director across events such as E3, PAX, Comic-Con, EGX, and more, with a deep understanding of the games industry and what fans are looking for from in-person experiences. Blomberg is also a Board Director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) and is the founder of the Games Industry Gathering (GIG) networking group, providing him a unique insight into the ever-changing needs of game developers as he advocates for positive industry change.

Blomberg aims to take the momentum of back-to-back largest-ever DreamHack festivals in San Diego (41,000) and Dallas (44,000) and carry it into the coming year. In 2024, Dallas (May 31-June 2) and Atlanta (October 4-6), two of the most popular U.S. locations for DreamHack, will return as host cities as they continue to expand their slates of programming. The festival will not be returning to San Diego in 2024 due to scheduling challenges, but DreamHack will continue to look at opportunities in California moving forward.

"DreamHack is such an established and beloved brand, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to take the reins of its North American festivals," said Blomberg. "It's been a weird time for gaming events around the world the last few years, but it's clear just how important it still is for the community to be able to get together in person and celebrate their passion. I've got an awesome team full of wild ideas to grow these events into more meaningful experiential gatherings, and I'm looking forward to doing so."

"Guy has built some of the world's most renowned gaming events, and we're thrilled to have his expertise as we shape the future of our festivals in North America," said Shahin Zarrabi, Vice President, Festivals, EFG. "It's been a standout year for DreamHack in the U.S., and we expect Guy to help level up the DreamHack experience even more."

