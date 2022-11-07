Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Collector's Selection Vol.3

Bandai has announced the next installment of one of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's most premium products of the year. This item is so limited that it will only be available to pre-order online. Let's take a look at the big reveal.

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1, and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, who was shown in 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2.

Bandai writes:

Pre-Orders now available! A premium collector's set of 18 fan-favorite cards Vol.3! The first ten cards were determined by players, who voted on the official website to determine the top 5 cards from both standard boosters and promos! The remaining 8 cards were hand-picked by the design team for a final total of 18 cards! Comes in a record-sized package! Display side-by-side with Vol.1 & Vol.2!

Collector's Selection Vol.3 can be preordered at Bandai's official site.

In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.