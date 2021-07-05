Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Fusion-Theme In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game continues to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, and Videl cards, so now let's take a look at how fused characters will appear in the set.

Over on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page, Bandai revealed a selection of new cards featuring Goten, Trunks, and their fusion of Gotenks in his Super Saiyan 3 form. The Goten and Trunks cards feature connecting art, which harkens back to the first set to do this, which was the second themed booster, the World Martial Arts Tournament series. One thing that, as a collector rather than a player, seems odd to me is how the connecting cards never seem to align with their set number order. This is something I've seen other collectors note as well, as many fans of these cards like to display their sets in binders, organized by number order. However, the numbering has Trunks at BT14-044, the connecting Goten at BT14-041, and the resulting fusion of Gotenks at BT14-046. While this doesn't impact players, it's a minor annoyance for collectors.

Still, though, I think Dragon Ball Super Card Game is doing a great job with the rollout of the artwork from this set. While the connecting aspect reminds me of the World Martial Arts Tournament as mentioned above, the two fusion cards are very similar to the Expansion Deck Box Set 01: Mighty Heroes, which is one of the best products they've ever put out.