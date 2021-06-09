Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise Of The Unison Warrior Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise of the Unison Warrior, which was the first set under the ongoing Unison Warrior label running through multiple sets.

Unison Warrior logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise of the Unison Warrior is the tenth official set, is designated the code BT10, and includes cards numbered up to BT11-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Yamcha // Yamcha, Supersonic Striker Uncommon BT10-001
  • Pilaf // Pilaf, Shu, and Mai Assemble! Common BT10-002
  • Vegito, Unison of Might Super Rare BT10-003
  • Vegito, Unison of Might (SPR) Special Rare BT10-003
  • Syn Shenron, Unison of Calamity Super Rare BT10-004
  • Syn Shenron, Unison of Calamity (SPR) Special Rare BT10-004
  • Vegeta, Elite Unison Uncommon BT10-005
  • Son Goku, Savagery Awakened Uncommon BT10-006
  • Son Goku, Bursting with Energy Rare BT10-007
  • Yamcha, Merciless Barrage Super Rare BT10-008
  • Yamcha, Merciless Barrage (SPR) Special Rare BT10-008
  • Yamcha, the Desert Hyena Rare BT10-009
  • Master Roshi, Martial Virtuoso Uncommon BT10-010
  • Bulma the Bunny Girl Super Rare BT10-011
  • Bulma, Out Adventuring Uncommon BT10-012
  • Chi-Chi, Ox-King's Daughter Common BT10-013
  • Innocent Princess Chi-Chi Common BT10-014
  • Oolong, the Many-Faced Common BT10-015
  • Oolong, Goku's Pal Rare BT10-016
  • Puar, Yamcha's Sidekick Common BT10-017
  • Ox-King Common BT10-018
  • Pilaf, Plotting World Domination Common BT10-019
  • Pilaf, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-020
  • Shu, Pilaf's Admirer Common BT10-021
  • Shu, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-022
  • Mai, the Gang's Femme Fatale Common BT10-023
  • Mai, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-024
  • Pilaf Machine, the Master Bot Uncommon BT10-025
  • Pilaf Machine, Ostrich Form Rare BT10-026
  • Mercenary Tao, Unequaled Assassin Uncommon BT10-027
  • Pilaf's Castle Common BT10-028
  • Pilaf Missile Rare BT10-029
  • Wolf Fang Fist Super Rare BT10-030
  • Trunks // SS2 Trunks, Envoy of Justice Common BT10-031
  • Fused Zamasu // Fused Zamasu, Divine Ruinbringer Uncommon BT10-032
  • SS Gotenks, Absolute Unison Super Rare BT10-033
  • Supreme Kai of Time, Unison of History Uncommon BT10-034
  • Zen-Oh, Cosmic Unison Super Rare BT10-035
  • Zen-Oh, Cosmic Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-035
  • SSB Son Goku, Hope for Victory Uncommon BT10-036
  • Son Goku Common BT10-037
  • Son Goku, Warrior That Crossed Time Common BT10-038
  • Son Gohan, Accelerated Slam Common BT10-039
  • SSB Vegeta, Blaze of Passion Uncommon BT10-040
  • Vegeta, Savior of the Future Common BT10-041
  • Vegeta, Warrior That Crossed Time Common BT10-042
  • SS2 Trunks, for a Brighter Future Uncommon BT10-043
  • SS Trunks, God-Sealing Technique Super Rare BT10-044
  • SS Trunks, God-Sealing Technique (SPR) Special Rare BT10-044
  • SSB Vegito, Paralyzing Prowess Rare BT10-045
  • Vegito, Infinite Radiance Uncommon BT10-046
  • Bulma, Master Scientist Common BT10-047
  • Mai, Bulwark of the Future Common BT10-048
  • Respectful Master Gowasu Common BT10-049
  • Goku Black Rose, Lofty Aspirations Rare BT10-050
  • Goku Black, Future Decimator Rare BT10-051
  • Fused Zamasu, the Divine Immortal Rare BT10-052
  • Fused Zamasu, Advocate for Evil Common BT10-053
  • Zamasu, Cosmic Traitor Common BT10-054
  • Zen-Oh, Edge of Space Uncommon BT10-055
  • Final Hope Slash Super Rare BT10-056
  • God-Slicing Black Kamehameha Rare BT10-057
  • Tragedy Overground Common BT10-058
  • Absolute Confidence Common BT10-059
  • Son Goku // Ferocious Strike SS Son Goku Uncommon BT10-060
  • Ginyu // Ginyu, New Leader of the Force Common BT10-061
  • SS Bardock, Paternal Unison Super Rare BT10-062
  • SS Bardock, Paternal Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-062
  • Golden Frieza, Unison of Malice Super Rare BT10-063
  • Demigra, Unison of Sorcery Uncommon BT10-064
  • SS Son Goku, Pride of the Saiyans Rare BT10-065
  • Intensive Training Son Goku Rare BT10-066
  • Son Gohan, Potential Unlocked Uncommon BT10-067
  • Vegeta, the Lone Prince Common BT10-068
  • Ultimate Power Piccolo Common BT10-069
  • Krillin, Potential Unlocked Rare BT10-070
  • Bulma, Life on Namek Common BT10-071
  • Frieza, Cosmic Horror Uncommon BT10-072
  • Frieza, Terrifying Transformation Uncommon BT10-073
  • Frieza Common BT10-074
  • Frieza, Charismatic Villain Super Rare BT10-075
  • Frieza, Charismatic Villain (SPR) Special Rare BT10-075
  • Ginyu, Backbone of the Force Common BT10-076
  • Ginyu the Bodysnatcher Common BT10-077
  • Recoome the Musclehead Uncommon BT10-078
  • Jeice, Second in Command Common BT10-079
  • Burter, Fastest in the Universe Common BT10-080
  • Guldo, Psycho Psychic Common BT10-081
  • Dodoria, Brimming with Power Rare BT10-082
  • Dodoria the Cold-Blooded Common BT10-083
  • Zarbon, Victory Over Beauty Common BT10-084
  • Zarbon the Gorgeous Uncommon BT10-085
  • Frieza, Dark Infestation Rare BT10-086
  • Frieza the Power Monger Common BT10-087
  • Dormant Potential Unleashed Super Rare BT10-088
  • Blue Impulse Common BT10-089
  • Dark Death Ball Rare BT10-090
  • One-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Uncommon BT10-091
  • Gotenks // SS Gotenks, Display of Mastery Common BT10-092
  • Syn Shenron // Syn Shenron, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT10-093
  • SS Broly, Legendary Unison Uncommon BT10-094
  • SS Gogeta, Dynamic Unison Super Rare BT10-095
  • SS Gogeta, Dynamic Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-095
  • Mechikabura, Plotting Revival Super Rare BT10-096
  • Son Goku, Absolute Annihilation Rare BT10-097
  • Technique Chain Son Goku Common BT10-098
  • Son Goku, Adventure into the Unknown Uncommon BT10-099
  • Counterblast Son Gohan Uncommon BT10-100
  • Son Goten, Flash of Brilliance Common BT10-101
  • Son Goten the Eager Uncommon BT10-102
  • Pan the Earnest Common BT10-103
  • Pan Common BT10-104
  • Vegeta, Prideful Transformation Super Rare BT10-105
  • Vegeta, Prideful Transformation (SPR) Special Rare BT10-105
  • Vegeta, Earthbound Pride Common BT10-106
  • Vegeta the Impregnable Common BT10-107
  • Trunks, Flash of Brilliance Common BT10-108
  • Trunks the Eager Uncommon BT10-109
  • Gotenks, Going All-Out Super Rare BT10-110
  • Gotenks, Going All-Out (SPR) Special Rare BT10-110
  • Gotenks, Overwhelming Might Uncommon BT10-111
  • Gotenks, the Power of Fusion Rare BT10-112
  • Bulma, Devoted Supporter Rare BT10-113
  • Giru, the Dragon Ball Discoverer Common BT10-114
  • Syn Shenron, Destruction Incarnate Rare BT10-115
  • Syn Shenron, Shadow Dragon Leader Uncommon BT10-116
  • Haze Shenron, Venomous Mist Rare BT10-117
  • Haze Shenron, the Poisonmancer Common BT10-118
  • Negative Energy One-Star Ball Common BT10-119
  • Negative Energy Two-Star Ball Common BT10-120
  • Dark Dragon-Slaying Bullet Rare BT10-121
  • Burning Kamehameha Common BT10-122
  • Released from Evil Super Rare BT10-123
  • Two-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT10-124
  • Shenron, Unison of Rescue Super Rare BT10-125
  • Majin Buu, Wickedness Incarnate Rare BT10-126
  • Bardock the Resolute Uncommon BT10-127
  • Son Goku, Power of Legend Uncommon BT10-128
  • Vegeta, Demonstration of Might Common BT10-129
  • Trunks, Elite Descendant Common BT10-130
  • Vegeks, Burning Impact Unleashed Common BT10-131
  • Vegeks, Spacetime Synthesis Rare BT10-132
  • Demigra, the Sinister Sorcerer Common BT10-133
  • Mira, Explosion of Energy Common BT10-134
  • Mira, Faithful Servant Uncommon BT10-135
  • Towa, Twisted Sister Super Rare BT10-136
  • Towa, Secret Maneuver Common BT10-137
  • Gravy, the Dark Sorcerer Uncommon BT10-138
  • Putine, the Dark Sorcerer Uncommon BT10-139
  • Secret Identity Masked Saiyan Rare BT10-140
  • Mechikabura, the Broken Seal Super Rare BT10-141
  • Burning Impact Rare BT10-142
  • Time Bullet Uncommon BT10-143
  • Vegeta & Trunks, No Holds Barred Rare BT10-144
  • Son Goku & Hit, Supreme Alliance Rare BT10-145
  • Vegeta & Bulma, Joined by Fate Rare BT10-146
  • Son Gohan & Piccolo, Skills Sharpened Rare BT10-147
  • Son Goku, Rival Seeker Super Rare BT10-148
  • Frieza, Colossal Dynamo Uncommon BT10-149
  • Cell, the Dark Parasite Super Rare BT10-150
  • Jiren, Alien Power Uncommon BT10-151
  • Great Ape Masked Saiyan, Primal Carnage Secret Rare BT10-152
  • SS3 Gotenks, Blazing Fusion Secret Rare BT10-153
  • SS4 Gogeta, Peerless Fusion Secret Rare BT10-154

Good luck to everyone attempting to complete this set of Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

