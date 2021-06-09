Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise Of The Unison Warrior Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise of the Unison Warrior, which was the first set under the ongoing Unison Warrior label running through multiple sets.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise of the Unison Warrior is the tenth official set, is designated the code BT10, and includes cards numbered up to BT11-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Yamcha // Yamcha, Supersonic Striker Uncommon BT10-001

Pilaf // Pilaf, Shu, and Mai Assemble! Common BT10-002

Vegito, Unison of Might Super Rare BT10-003

Vegito, Unison of Might (SPR) Special Rare BT10-003

Syn Shenron, Unison of Calamity Super Rare BT10-004

Syn Shenron, Unison of Calamity (SPR) Special Rare BT10-004

Vegeta, Elite Unison Uncommon BT10-005

Son Goku, Savagery Awakened Uncommon BT10-006

Son Goku, Bursting with Energy Rare BT10-007

Yamcha, Merciless Barrage Super Rare BT10-008

Yamcha, Merciless Barrage (SPR) Special Rare BT10-008

Yamcha, the Desert Hyena Rare BT10-009

Master Roshi, Martial Virtuoso Uncommon BT10-010

Bulma the Bunny Girl Super Rare BT10-011

Bulma, Out Adventuring Uncommon BT10-012

Chi-Chi, Ox-King's Daughter Common BT10-013

Innocent Princess Chi-Chi Common BT10-014

Oolong, the Many-Faced Common BT10-015

Oolong, Goku's Pal Rare BT10-016

Puar, Yamcha's Sidekick Common BT10-017

Ox-King Common BT10-018

Pilaf, Plotting World Domination Common BT10-019

Pilaf, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-020

Shu, Pilaf's Admirer Common BT10-021

Shu, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-022

Mai, the Gang's Femme Fatale Common BT10-023

Mai, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-024

Pilaf Machine, the Master Bot Uncommon BT10-025

Pilaf Machine, Ostrich Form Rare BT10-026

Mercenary Tao, Unequaled Assassin Uncommon BT10-027

Pilaf's Castle Common BT10-028

Pilaf Missile Rare BT10-029

Wolf Fang Fist Super Rare BT10-030

Trunks // SS2 Trunks, Envoy of Justice Common BT10-031

Fused Zamasu // Fused Zamasu, Divine Ruinbringer Uncommon BT10-032

SS Gotenks, Absolute Unison Super Rare BT10-033

Supreme Kai of Time, Unison of History Uncommon BT10-034

Zen-Oh, Cosmic Unison Super Rare BT10-035

Zen-Oh, Cosmic Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-035

SSB Son Goku, Hope for Victory Uncommon BT10-036

Son Goku Common BT10-037

Son Goku, Warrior That Crossed Time Common BT10-038

Son Gohan, Accelerated Slam Common BT10-039

SSB Vegeta, Blaze of Passion Uncommon BT10-040

Vegeta, Savior of the Future Common BT10-041

Vegeta, Warrior That Crossed Time Common BT10-042

SS2 Trunks, for a Brighter Future Uncommon BT10-043

SS Trunks, God-Sealing Technique Super Rare BT10-044

SS Trunks, God-Sealing Technique (SPR) Special Rare BT10-044

SSB Vegito, Paralyzing Prowess Rare BT10-045

Vegito, Infinite Radiance Uncommon BT10-046

Bulma, Master Scientist Common BT10-047

Mai, Bulwark of the Future Common BT10-048

Respectful Master Gowasu Common BT10-049

Goku Black Rose, Lofty Aspirations Rare BT10-050

Goku Black, Future Decimator Rare BT10-051

Fused Zamasu, the Divine Immortal Rare BT10-052

Fused Zamasu, Advocate for Evil Common BT10-053

Zamasu, Cosmic Traitor Common BT10-054

Zen-Oh, Edge of Space Uncommon BT10-055

Final Hope Slash Super Rare BT10-056

God-Slicing Black Kamehameha Rare BT10-057

Tragedy Overground Common BT10-058

Absolute Confidence Common BT10-059

Son Goku // Ferocious Strike SS Son Goku Uncommon BT10-060

Ginyu // Ginyu, New Leader of the Force Common BT10-061

SS Bardock, Paternal Unison Super Rare BT10-062

SS Bardock, Paternal Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-062

Golden Frieza, Unison of Malice Super Rare BT10-063

Demigra, Unison of Sorcery Uncommon BT10-064

SS Son Goku, Pride of the Saiyans Rare BT10-065

Intensive Training Son Goku Rare BT10-066

Son Gohan, Potential Unlocked Uncommon BT10-067

Vegeta, the Lone Prince Common BT10-068

Ultimate Power Piccolo Common BT10-069

Krillin, Potential Unlocked Rare BT10-070

Bulma, Life on Namek Common BT10-071

Frieza, Cosmic Horror Uncommon BT10-072

Frieza, Terrifying Transformation Uncommon BT10-073

Frieza Common BT10-074

Frieza, Charismatic Villain Super Rare BT10-075

Frieza, Charismatic Villain (SPR) Special Rare BT10-075

Ginyu, Backbone of the Force Common BT10-076

Ginyu the Bodysnatcher Common BT10-077

Recoome the Musclehead Uncommon BT10-078

Jeice, Second in Command Common BT10-079

Burter, Fastest in the Universe Common BT10-080

Guldo, Psycho Psychic Common BT10-081

Dodoria, Brimming with Power Rare BT10-082

Dodoria the Cold-Blooded Common BT10-083

Zarbon, Victory Over Beauty Common BT10-084

Zarbon the Gorgeous Uncommon BT10-085

Frieza, Dark Infestation Rare BT10-086

Frieza the Power Monger Common BT10-087

Dormant Potential Unleashed Super Rare BT10-088

Blue Impulse Common BT10-089

Dark Death Ball Rare BT10-090

One-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Uncommon BT10-091

Gotenks // SS Gotenks, Display of Mastery Common BT10-092

Syn Shenron // Syn Shenron, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT10-093

SS Broly, Legendary Unison Uncommon BT10-094

SS Gogeta, Dynamic Unison Super Rare BT10-095

SS Gogeta, Dynamic Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-095

Mechikabura, Plotting Revival Super Rare BT10-096

Son Goku, Absolute Annihilation Rare BT10-097

Technique Chain Son Goku Common BT10-098

Son Goku, Adventure into the Unknown Uncommon BT10-099

Counterblast Son Gohan Uncommon BT10-100

Son Goten, Flash of Brilliance Common BT10-101

Son Goten the Eager Uncommon BT10-102

Pan the Earnest Common BT10-103

Pan Common BT10-104

Vegeta, Prideful Transformation Super Rare BT10-105

Vegeta, Prideful Transformation (SPR) Special Rare BT10-105

Vegeta, Earthbound Pride Common BT10-106

Vegeta the Impregnable Common BT10-107

Trunks, Flash of Brilliance Common BT10-108

Trunks the Eager Uncommon BT10-109

Gotenks, Going All-Out Super Rare BT10-110

Gotenks, Going All-Out (SPR) Special Rare BT10-110

Gotenks, Overwhelming Might Uncommon BT10-111

Gotenks, the Power of Fusion Rare BT10-112

Bulma, Devoted Supporter Rare BT10-113

Giru, the Dragon Ball Discoverer Common BT10-114

Syn Shenron, Destruction Incarnate Rare BT10-115

Syn Shenron, Shadow Dragon Leader Uncommon BT10-116

Haze Shenron, Venomous Mist Rare BT10-117

Haze Shenron, the Poisonmancer Common BT10-118

Negative Energy One-Star Ball Common BT10-119

Negative Energy Two-Star Ball Common BT10-120

Dark Dragon-Slaying Bullet Rare BT10-121

Burning Kamehameha Common BT10-122

Released from Evil Super Rare BT10-123

Two-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT10-124

Shenron, Unison of Rescue Super Rare BT10-125

Majin Buu, Wickedness Incarnate Rare BT10-126

Bardock the Resolute Uncommon BT10-127

Son Goku, Power of Legend Uncommon BT10-128

Vegeta, Demonstration of Might Common BT10-129

Trunks, Elite Descendant Common BT10-130

Vegeks, Burning Impact Unleashed Common BT10-131

Vegeks, Spacetime Synthesis Rare BT10-132

Demigra, the Sinister Sorcerer Common BT10-133

Mira, Explosion of Energy Common BT10-134

Mira, Faithful Servant Uncommon BT10-135

Towa, Twisted Sister Super Rare BT10-136

Towa, Secret Maneuver Common BT10-137

Gravy, the Dark Sorcerer Uncommon BT10-138

Putine, the Dark Sorcerer Uncommon BT10-139

Secret Identity Masked Saiyan Rare BT10-140

Mechikabura, the Broken Seal Super Rare BT10-141

Burning Impact Rare BT10-142

Time Bullet Uncommon BT10-143

Vegeta & Trunks, No Holds Barred Rare BT10-144

Son Goku & Hit, Supreme Alliance Rare BT10-145

Vegeta & Bulma, Joined by Fate Rare BT10-146

Son Gohan & Piccolo, Skills Sharpened Rare BT10-147

Son Goku, Rival Seeker Super Rare BT10-148

Frieza, Colossal Dynamo Uncommon BT10-149

Cell, the Dark Parasite Super Rare BT10-150

Jiren, Alien Power Uncommon BT10-151

Great Ape Masked Saiyan, Primal Carnage Secret Rare BT10-152

SS3 Gotenks, Blazing Fusion Secret Rare BT10-153

SS4 Gogeta, Peerless Fusion Secret Rare BT10-154

