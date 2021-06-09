Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise Of The Unison Warrior Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise of the Unison Warrior, which was the first set under the ongoing Unison Warrior label running through multiple sets.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Rise of the Unison Warrior is the tenth official set, is designated the code BT10, and includes cards numbered up to BT11-154. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Yamcha // Yamcha, Supersonic Striker Uncommon BT10-001
- Pilaf // Pilaf, Shu, and Mai Assemble! Common BT10-002
- Vegito, Unison of Might Super Rare BT10-003
- Vegito, Unison of Might (SPR) Special Rare BT10-003
- Syn Shenron, Unison of Calamity Super Rare BT10-004
- Syn Shenron, Unison of Calamity (SPR) Special Rare BT10-004
- Vegeta, Elite Unison Uncommon BT10-005
- Son Goku, Savagery Awakened Uncommon BT10-006
- Son Goku, Bursting with Energy Rare BT10-007
- Yamcha, Merciless Barrage Super Rare BT10-008
- Yamcha, Merciless Barrage (SPR) Special Rare BT10-008
- Yamcha, the Desert Hyena Rare BT10-009
- Master Roshi, Martial Virtuoso Uncommon BT10-010
- Bulma the Bunny Girl Super Rare BT10-011
- Bulma, Out Adventuring Uncommon BT10-012
- Chi-Chi, Ox-King's Daughter Common BT10-013
- Innocent Princess Chi-Chi Common BT10-014
- Oolong, the Many-Faced Common BT10-015
- Oolong, Goku's Pal Rare BT10-016
- Puar, Yamcha's Sidekick Common BT10-017
- Ox-King Common BT10-018
- Pilaf, Plotting World Domination Common BT10-019
- Pilaf, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-020
- Shu, Pilaf's Admirer Common BT10-021
- Shu, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-022
- Mai, the Gang's Femme Fatale Common BT10-023
- Mai, Dragon Ball Chaser Common BT10-024
- Pilaf Machine, the Master Bot Uncommon BT10-025
- Pilaf Machine, Ostrich Form Rare BT10-026
- Mercenary Tao, Unequaled Assassin Uncommon BT10-027
- Pilaf's Castle Common BT10-028
- Pilaf Missile Rare BT10-029
- Wolf Fang Fist Super Rare BT10-030
- Trunks // SS2 Trunks, Envoy of Justice Common BT10-031
- Fused Zamasu // Fused Zamasu, Divine Ruinbringer Uncommon BT10-032
- SS Gotenks, Absolute Unison Super Rare BT10-033
- Supreme Kai of Time, Unison of History Uncommon BT10-034
- Zen-Oh, Cosmic Unison Super Rare BT10-035
- Zen-Oh, Cosmic Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-035
- SSB Son Goku, Hope for Victory Uncommon BT10-036
- Son Goku Common BT10-037
- Son Goku, Warrior That Crossed Time Common BT10-038
- Son Gohan, Accelerated Slam Common BT10-039
- SSB Vegeta, Blaze of Passion Uncommon BT10-040
- Vegeta, Savior of the Future Common BT10-041
- Vegeta, Warrior That Crossed Time Common BT10-042
- SS2 Trunks, for a Brighter Future Uncommon BT10-043
- SS Trunks, God-Sealing Technique Super Rare BT10-044
- SS Trunks, God-Sealing Technique (SPR) Special Rare BT10-044
- SSB Vegito, Paralyzing Prowess Rare BT10-045
- Vegito, Infinite Radiance Uncommon BT10-046
- Bulma, Master Scientist Common BT10-047
- Mai, Bulwark of the Future Common BT10-048
- Respectful Master Gowasu Common BT10-049
- Goku Black Rose, Lofty Aspirations Rare BT10-050
- Goku Black, Future Decimator Rare BT10-051
- Fused Zamasu, the Divine Immortal Rare BT10-052
- Fused Zamasu, Advocate for Evil Common BT10-053
- Zamasu, Cosmic Traitor Common BT10-054
- Zen-Oh, Edge of Space Uncommon BT10-055
- Final Hope Slash Super Rare BT10-056
- God-Slicing Black Kamehameha Rare BT10-057
- Tragedy Overground Common BT10-058
- Absolute Confidence Common BT10-059
- Son Goku // Ferocious Strike SS Son Goku Uncommon BT10-060
- Ginyu // Ginyu, New Leader of the Force Common BT10-061
- SS Bardock, Paternal Unison Super Rare BT10-062
- SS Bardock, Paternal Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-062
- Golden Frieza, Unison of Malice Super Rare BT10-063
- Demigra, Unison of Sorcery Uncommon BT10-064
- SS Son Goku, Pride of the Saiyans Rare BT10-065
- Intensive Training Son Goku Rare BT10-066
- Son Gohan, Potential Unlocked Uncommon BT10-067
- Vegeta, the Lone Prince Common BT10-068
- Ultimate Power Piccolo Common BT10-069
- Krillin, Potential Unlocked Rare BT10-070
- Bulma, Life on Namek Common BT10-071
- Frieza, Cosmic Horror Uncommon BT10-072
- Frieza, Terrifying Transformation Uncommon BT10-073
- Frieza Common BT10-074
- Frieza, Charismatic Villain Super Rare BT10-075
- Frieza, Charismatic Villain (SPR) Special Rare BT10-075
- Ginyu, Backbone of the Force Common BT10-076
- Ginyu the Bodysnatcher Common BT10-077
- Recoome the Musclehead Uncommon BT10-078
- Jeice, Second in Command Common BT10-079
- Burter, Fastest in the Universe Common BT10-080
- Guldo, Psycho Psychic Common BT10-081
- Dodoria, Brimming with Power Rare BT10-082
- Dodoria the Cold-Blooded Common BT10-083
- Zarbon, Victory Over Beauty Common BT10-084
- Zarbon the Gorgeous Uncommon BT10-085
- Frieza, Dark Infestation Rare BT10-086
- Frieza the Power Monger Common BT10-087
- Dormant Potential Unleashed Super Rare BT10-088
- Blue Impulse Common BT10-089
- Dark Death Ball Rare BT10-090
- One-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Uncommon BT10-091
- Gotenks // SS Gotenks, Display of Mastery Common BT10-092
- Syn Shenron // Syn Shenron, Negative Energy Overflow Uncommon BT10-093
- SS Broly, Legendary Unison Uncommon BT10-094
- SS Gogeta, Dynamic Unison Super Rare BT10-095
- SS Gogeta, Dynamic Unison (SPR) Special Rare BT10-095
- Mechikabura, Plotting Revival Super Rare BT10-096
- Son Goku, Absolute Annihilation Rare BT10-097
- Technique Chain Son Goku Common BT10-098
- Son Goku, Adventure into the Unknown Uncommon BT10-099
- Counterblast Son Gohan Uncommon BT10-100
- Son Goten, Flash of Brilliance Common BT10-101
- Son Goten the Eager Uncommon BT10-102
- Pan the Earnest Common BT10-103
- Pan Common BT10-104
- Vegeta, Prideful Transformation Super Rare BT10-105
- Vegeta, Prideful Transformation (SPR) Special Rare BT10-105
- Vegeta, Earthbound Pride Common BT10-106
- Vegeta the Impregnable Common BT10-107
- Trunks, Flash of Brilliance Common BT10-108
- Trunks the Eager Uncommon BT10-109
- Gotenks, Going All-Out Super Rare BT10-110
- Gotenks, Going All-Out (SPR) Special Rare BT10-110
- Gotenks, Overwhelming Might Uncommon BT10-111
- Gotenks, the Power of Fusion Rare BT10-112
- Bulma, Devoted Supporter Rare BT10-113
- Giru, the Dragon Ball Discoverer Common BT10-114
- Syn Shenron, Destruction Incarnate Rare BT10-115
- Syn Shenron, Shadow Dragon Leader Uncommon BT10-116
- Haze Shenron, Venomous Mist Rare BT10-117
- Haze Shenron, the Poisonmancer Common BT10-118
- Negative Energy One-Star Ball Common BT10-119
- Negative Energy Two-Star Ball Common BT10-120
- Dark Dragon-Slaying Bullet Rare BT10-121
- Burning Kamehameha Common BT10-122
- Released from Evil Super Rare BT10-123
- Two-Star Ball, Parasitic Darkness Common BT10-124
- Shenron, Unison of Rescue Super Rare BT10-125
- Majin Buu, Wickedness Incarnate Rare BT10-126
- Bardock the Resolute Uncommon BT10-127
- Son Goku, Power of Legend Uncommon BT10-128
- Vegeta, Demonstration of Might Common BT10-129
- Trunks, Elite Descendant Common BT10-130
- Vegeks, Burning Impact Unleashed Common BT10-131
- Vegeks, Spacetime Synthesis Rare BT10-132
- Demigra, the Sinister Sorcerer Common BT10-133
- Mira, Explosion of Energy Common BT10-134
- Mira, Faithful Servant Uncommon BT10-135
- Towa, Twisted Sister Super Rare BT10-136
- Towa, Secret Maneuver Common BT10-137
- Gravy, the Dark Sorcerer Uncommon BT10-138
- Putine, the Dark Sorcerer Uncommon BT10-139
- Secret Identity Masked Saiyan Rare BT10-140
- Mechikabura, the Broken Seal Super Rare BT10-141
- Burning Impact Rare BT10-142
- Time Bullet Uncommon BT10-143
- Vegeta & Trunks, No Holds Barred Rare BT10-144
- Son Goku & Hit, Supreme Alliance Rare BT10-145
- Vegeta & Bulma, Joined by Fate Rare BT10-146
- Son Gohan & Piccolo, Skills Sharpened Rare BT10-147
- Son Goku, Rival Seeker Super Rare BT10-148
- Frieza, Colossal Dynamo Uncommon BT10-149
- Cell, the Dark Parasite Super Rare BT10-150
- Jiren, Alien Power Uncommon BT10-151
- Great Ape Masked Saiyan, Primal Carnage Secret Rare BT10-152
- SS3 Gotenks, Blazing Fusion Secret Rare BT10-153
- SS4 Gogeta, Peerless Fusion Secret Rare BT10-154
