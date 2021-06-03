Dragon Ball Super Card Game Updates Large Store Regionals Information

2020 had a major impact on competitive card games, shutting down official gameplay for major brands. Now, as the world begins to adjust to a new normal and restrictions ease, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game has offered an update to their plans for competitive gameplay in 2021.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's official site posted:

Large Store Regional events in 2021 give players the chance to earn their invite to the Final Championships at a large local gaming store following COVID-19 safety precautions. As part of the 2021 Organized Play season, the winner of these events will progress to the Finals! Make sure you participate to get started on journey to the World Championships! These Large Store Regionals will take place in June and September at selected local game stores. Finals Invites will be awarded to the Champion in a 32-person event and Top 2 in a 64-person event. Finals Invites will not be awarded to the Champion in events with under 32 participants. Finals Invites will not be awarded to the Top 2 in events with under 64 participants.

The Event Period will include June and September, with the Format updated to include:

Singles

Constructed

Swiss Rounds. No Top Cut.

60 minutes, best of three matches.

The Prize List for June 2021 will include:

Participation: Championship Pack 2021 Vol.2 x4 Event Pack 08 x2

Top Cut: Championship Pack 2021 Vol.2 x3 Event Pack 08 x2 Alt Art Card Set 2021 Vol.2 1

Top 2: Finals Invite certificate Requirement: 64-person event

Champion: Finals Invite certificate Requirement: 32-person event



The Prize List for September 2021 has yet to be announced.

The June period takes place as a new feature rolls out in Dragon Ball Card game with BOOST, which will be available on cards featured in the June 2021 Expansion Packs Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost, which will feature cards including Bardock, Gohan, Piccolo, Goku, Android 17, and more.