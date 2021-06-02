Dragon Ball Super To Release Namekian & Saiyan Boost This Month

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game will release new Expansion Sets this month with Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost. Here's when these new products are coming and what they will feature.

Namekian Boost is Expansion Set 18. It will feature Piccolo, Trunks, Super Saiyan Gohan, and more. The full contents are:

Two Supreme Rivalry booster packs

One Battle Evolution Booster booster pack

Five new cards (two of each) exclusive to this pack

A new color of official dice

Saiyan Boost is Expansion Set 17. It will feature Goku, Bardock, Android 17, and more. The full contents are:

Two Supreme Rivalry booster packs

One Battle Evolution Booster booster pack

Five new cards (two of each) exclusive to this pack

A new color of official dice

Both of these will be released on June 25th, 2021 and retail for $17.99 USD.

These mark the arrival of the new feature in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Boost. In our previous coverage of this new feature, we quoted Bandai as saying:

Spirit Boost is a new skill that allows non-Unison cards to use the markers on your Unison Cards. Thematically, the markers on Unison Cards represent their ki, which can be shared with other cards to power them up. Spirit Boost opens up new avenues for using markers and makes managing them much more important. To start out, we'll introduce some of the cards included in EX17 and EX18. Both include plenty of cards that use or interact with Spirit Boost, so be sure to check them out if you want to try these new mechanics ahead of the next main set!

These two Expansion Sets mark another product of Dragon Ball Super Card Game that should be worth checking out for both collectors and players of the competitive game. When these hit shelves, you can look for an unboxing and review right here on Bleeding Cool.