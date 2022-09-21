Dragon Ball Super CG Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Ultimate Piccolo Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we have an Ultimate Piccolo Leader card from the Yellow section of Dawn of the Z-Legends.

It may not be quite obvious to those who aren't wearing their glasses, but the version of Piccolo on the Awaken side of this Leader is actually a transformation. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, when Piccolo wishes for his latent power to be unleashed, he is given this new form which sees his skin turn yellow-green instead of deep green. The lines on his arms also disappear. This form is accessed by Piccolo powering up, but this isn't the only form that the powerful Namekian unlocked in Super Hero. Hopefully, we will end up seeing Orange Piccolo, the advancement of this form that sees a major physical change to the character, in the next set which is due out in November 2022. From the promo box art that has been teased so far, it looks like the set will be more Super Hero-oriented.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.