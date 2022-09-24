Dragon Ball Super CG Opening: Yellow Transformation Starter Deck

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has launched a new series block called the Zenkai Series. This is the third "era" of Bandai's card game based on Akira Toriyama's expanded universe. First, Dragon Ball Super Card Game released a series of sets under an untitled block, followed by two years of sets under the Unison Warrior Series block. Zenkai Series begins with a new set, Dawn of the Z-Legends, and a wave of products. The most prominent products that have launched the Zenkai Series are the new Starter Decks which include one Leader and a Z-Card. These decks include Red Rage, Blue Future, Green Fusion, and Yellow Transformation. In honor of the launch of Zenkai Series, I have all four Starter Decks to open for Bleeding Cool readers this week. Today, we have Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai-Starter Deck – Yellow Transformation.

Dragon Ball Super CG Red Rage Starter Deck. Credit: Theo Dwyer

The cards included in this deck are:

Leader: Son Goku // Uncontrollable Great Ape Son Goku Returns

Son Goku, Growing Up Fast

Bulma, Stalwart Adventurer

Song Goku, to Lands Unknown

Yamcha, Dastardly Bandit

This was by far my favorite Zenkai-Starter Deck of the four released. I love the focus on O.G. Dragon Ball, and how it casts a bit of a wider net than the other decks, which have narrower, more character-specific or saga-specific focuses. Here, we have cards featuring Goku from child to teen, showing younger versions of Bulma and Yamcha too. The Z-Card also has the best and most unique art style of the ones we've seen in these decks. The Bulma, Stalwart Adventurer card is a standout due to its terrific art and capturing Bulma at her most iconic.

Finally, this product comes with a Zenkai Start Pack. I was able to pull the Mai, which left me just missing one of the four.

The rest of the cards in this product are non-foil common cards from other sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.