Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In April 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which was released in August 2021, are doing in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $216.83 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $64.21 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $53.47 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $26.45 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $25.43 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $20.46 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $17.33 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR BT14-007: $15.89 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $12.82 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $12.55

Not much movement this month on Cross Spirits, which was a fan-favorite set of 2021. The top SCR, the Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion, was the most valuable card released last year and we have seen it drop quite a bit in the last few months. This month, though, we just saw it go back up $5. Other shifts include cards shifting a bit due to competitive play, including a $10 drop on Son Goku, Divine Presence SR; a $7 spike on the SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR; and, finally, a $5 spike on the Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR.