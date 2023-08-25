Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In August 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch checks in on the market value of the SS Goku & Frieza SCR from Cross Spirits in August 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Unison Warrior Series – Cross Spirits, which was released in August 2021, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $179.51 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $28.89 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $25.91 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $10.68 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $7.22 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $6.52 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $3.59 Majin Buu, Ultimate Despair SR BT14-077: $3.48 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $2.75 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence BT14-007: $2.68

We are now two years out from the release of Cross Spirits, which some consider to be the hottest expansion of the entire Unision Warrior Series block. The SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR remains the top chase card by far and is staying quite high in value, but this month, it did see a minimal drop of a few dollars. There has been no other notable movement in the card values from this set.

