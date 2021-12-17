Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In December 2021

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $280.49 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $74.69 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $59.79 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $19.75 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $16.92 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $16.09 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $11.60 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $8.48 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $7.27 Android 16, Limiter Disengaged SR BT14-149: $6.97

At this point in the life of Cross Spirits, we're looking at one card: SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR. The two other SCRs have been idling between $50 and $75 for months which is standard for the non-chase SCRs in a Dragon Ball Super Card Game set and all of the SRs and SPRs have fallen below $20 with most even below $10. What we now have to watch is to see if SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion will drop or if it will eventually rise to become one of the prohibitively expensive SCRs like we've seen with cards such as Son Goku & Vegeta, Apex of Power from Universal Onslaught. It's too early to tell, but we saw a $10 drop between November and non on SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion. My suggestion is to go ahead and pick up the singles of the rest of the set but hold off on the big SCR to see how it moves in the next few months.