Blade & Soul Receives The Infinite Inferno Update

NCSOFT has released a brand new update into Blade & Soul as players can now experience the intense Infinite Inferno update. There are a few additions to this update you should pay attention to as they may not break the game, but they will definitely put a new spin on things. The first is that they gave the Greatsword wielding class a new specialization as Wardens can now engulf their giant sword in flames to deal massive damage, as well as unleash a series of explosive effects. You're also getting a brand new dungeon to delve into that will keep you occupied for hours. The team has decided to add some new events as well as bring some old ones back. We have the full details below as the update is live right now.

The Way of the Inferno – The third specialization for the Warden class gives the Greatsword warriors the ability to imbue their weapon with flames. Attacks and abilities will stack "Cinder" up to seven times, at which point players can trigger a Meltdown state to boost damage and become immune to status effects for a short time.

– The third specialization for the Warden class gives the Greatsword warriors the ability to imbue their weapon with flames. Attacks and abilities will stack "Cinder" up to seven times, at which point players can trigger a Meltdown state to boost damage and become immune to status effects for a short time. Altar of the Infinite – This new Blade & Soul dungeon is a mythical, Demonsbane dungeon, where players can advance stages to unlock higher difficulties, but better rewards as well. This 4-player dungeon will put players to the test in order to return honor to the Aransu Clan. Investigate the strange energy within the dungeon and reap plenty of rewards.

– This new Blade & Soul dungeon is a mythical, Demonsbane dungeon, where players can advance stages to unlock higher difficulties, but better rewards as well. This 4-player dungeon will put players to the test in order to return honor to the Aransu Clan. Investigate the strange energy within the dungeon and reap plenty of rewards. New and Returning Events – Coinciding with the Infinite Inferno update is Season 2 of the Soul Boost event to help players stay at the peak of their game, Season 3 of the Battle Pass, with new missions, rewards and more, the Fortune Falls event dungeon, the Fishing for Rewards event, and more! All available for the month of July.